E-G, Virginia open school survey on name, mascot, colors

IRON RANGE — Phones are ringing and emails have been received announcing a survey concerning the history, school names, mascot and colors for the upcoming collaboration of the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts.
In those emails is a link to a five-minute survey that asks parents to tell the districts “what is most important to you and our community.” Emails were sent to Virginia parents on Sept. 18 with a completion deadline of Friday, Oct. 4.
Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, explained the survey over email last week.
“The purpose of the survey is to gather information from community members on key topics which are related to mascots, colors, and the names of buildings which are being constructed,” he said.
As Schmidt explained, this is the beginning of a planned, four-month long process to identify a new mascot, colors and building names for the consolidated district.
Eveleth-Gilbert Athletics Director JoJo Scott said she is excited for the upcoming collaboration and encourages the public to participate in the survey.
“The survey is a great opportunity for our students, families, staff and community members to get involved in the process,” said Scott, also speaking on behalf of Josh Lamppa, the Virginia athletics director, in an email last week.
There are two surveys available, one for each district.
“The surveys are mirror images of one another,” Schmidt said.
For example, one question is, “If you were to choose one word that best describes the culture at Eveleth-Gilbert/Virginia High School what word would that be?” The question would be specific to only one district, depending on the survey.
“We need to hear everyone’s thoughts,” said Virginia High School Principal Lisa Perkovich last week. “We want to find a name, colors, mascot that mean something and resonates with the community.”
Perkovich said this survey is a good way to mine for community knowledge and information.
“If people want an opportunity to give their opinion on what the new mascots, colors, and names for the buildings will be called, this is their big chance,” Schmidt said. The online survey is free and easy to fill out. “If citizens do not have a computer or cell phone, they may come to the high school in either district and use a computer to complete the survey.”
This is just the beginning of the process. Schmidt said that there will be a public vote on finalists before final decisions on mascot, color and building names are made for the consolidation.
The link to the Eveleth-Gilbert School District’s survey is www.surveymonkey.com/r/EVELETH-GILBERT. The link to the Virginia School District’s survey is www.surveymonkey.com/r/VIRGINIAHS.
