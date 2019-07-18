MOUNTAIN IRON — Consolidation talk is officially underway after a joint meeting Thursday between the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts, as both boards will soon consider a resolution allowing the superintendents to start the process.
While the majority of board members present supported one district, rather than a discussion about moving forward with its implementation, the conversation shifted almost exclusively to whom should make the final decision to consolidate — the voters or the boards.
Center to the argument was whether a survey taken earlier this year and subsequent May election, which was a solid victory for an official collaboration between Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, represented enough evidence for the boards to take on a vote. Or if consolidating the districts should be a separate question for the November 2019 election.
“We were elected by these same people based on our ability to make good decisions,” said Virginia Director Gail Baribeau.
Referencing the vote results that approved of collaboration, a citizen survey that logged more than 60 percent in favor of consolidation and pointed conversations in public meetings leading up to the May election that said consolidation was the natural next step, those supporting the board vote said there was sufficient evidence of approval and plenty of discussion to make a decision.
“We have three years,” said Eveleth-Gilbert Superintendent Jeff Carey, referencing the timeline to open the joint high school. “But why wait that long? This one is unique in that we already had a public vote, and I don’t believe it was a real secret which direction we were going.”
That sentiment wasn’t shared by E-G Directors Pollyann Sorcan and Tom Gentilini, who said the collaboration vote was deliberately separate. They want to see the November ballot feature a vote for creating one district.
Sorcan, saying parts of the survey were flawed, didn’t believe it represented the true opinion of the voting public.
“A vote is a vote,” she said. “A survey is a survey. It should go to the people to vote.”
E-G Director Kelly Sather countered that, while she agrees the May vote was only for collaboration, consolidation is the natural order and should be finalized by the boards so the collaboration end doesn’t fall apart.
“We have enough evidence to make a decision,” she said. “Eveleth-Gilbert has seen many stalled out decisions because of the difficulty for the board to make that decision.”
The resolution presented to the boards Thursday, which will be voted on Tuesday by Eveleth-Gilbert and a later date — possibly during a special meeting next week — by Virginia, lays out an aggressive initial timeline to consolidate: July 1, 2020.
It’s not set in stone, Carey said, but it would help clear up a lot of logistical issues early rather than trying to do it after the new school opens.
Some of those issues are big-ticket items, including sports, teacher contracts and creating a new school board setup, while ditching the joint powers agreement being discussed parallel to the consolidation resolution.
If consolidation is delayed, there’s the potential for two boards deciding the school’s business, two superintendents and two union contracts to navigate, while also making sure the academies model high school gets off to a smooth start.
“If we want to make life difficult, that’s what we should do,” said Virginia Director Tim Riordan. “We should make the decision to go forward or not to go forward and the public will tell us from there.”
The resolution discussed will simply allow Carey and Virginia Superintendent Noel Schmdit to begin the lengthy paperwork process with the state Department of Education.
After the paperwork is submitted, the department commissioner weighs in with a final decision and from there the boards will decide whether the final consolidation decision lies with them or the voters.
