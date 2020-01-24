ELY — The Ely Winter Festival is 10 days jam-packed with wintery and art-related activities, along with favorites, like the annual spaghetti feed and snow carvers jam.
But a highlight for many attending the big winter party is perusing the big, frozen art pieces adoring the park and various spots around town.
To continue the festival’s snow sculpting symposium tradition — and to introduce a new generation to snow carving — a new student mentoring program is launching this year, said Shauna Vega, festival coordinator.
While the festival runs Feb. 6-16, professional snow carvers will work with local high school and college art students next week, carving two 8-foot blocks of snow at Ely’s Whiteside Park.
“We’re really excited about that,” Vega said. It’s yet another way to promote art within the community.
Some of the festival’s snow carvers have been at it for years and are nearing retirement, so it’s especially beneficial for youth to learn the skills, she said.
There will be 13 professional teams carving in the park this year during the symposium Feb. 6-9, some coming from as far as Canada and Idaho. Additionally, 14 amateur teams will have the opportunity to “try their hand at carving.”
The Grand Ely Lodge and Northern Grounds will also display snow sculptures, and a carving depicting this year’s festival pin will be at the Front Porch Coffee & Tea Co.
The 2020 Ely Winter Festival pin picturing iconic Ely wildlife — a moose, a bear and a wolf — was designed by artist and snow carver Nancy Scheibe. According to the festival’s website, “you won’t see a bear in the winter (those smarties are out of the cold, sleeping) but if you visit the International Wolf Center in Ely, you certainly can view some wolves.”
One dollar of each pin sold will benefit the Ely Memorial High School Choir program under the direction of Michael Rouse.
The carvers jam on the first evening of the festival is always “a good time,” Vega said. People bring along instruments and “jam” at the Ely Steak House.
The big festival kick-off will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Whiteside Park. There will be a small parade, and the youth ski team, along with Miss Ely and Little Miss Ely, will light “the official Ely Winter Festival fire bowl,” Vega said. LedgeRock Community Church will provide hot chocolate. And there will again be an ice rink, open to the pubic (and maintained by Ely Flower and Seed), in the park.
“It’s a fun, family environment,” she said.
The annual kick-off spaghetti dinner at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, benefitting Ely youth sports, will be held that evening, as well.
Boy Scouts from the Northern Tier High Adventure Program will, “for the first time,” build a quinzee — a shelter made of snow — during a winter camping demonstration Feb. 8 at the park, she added.
“There’s also a ton of stuff happening at Hidden Valley (Recreation Area)” during the festival, including candlelight skiing and the Ely Skinny Fat Ski/Fat Bike event.
The snowshoe treks to Sigurd Olson’s Listening Point on Burntside Lake and to the Hegman Pictographs are other popular festival activities, Vega said.
And the numerous art events and displays make the Ely Winter Festival “the biggest arts festival in Ely,” said the coordinator.
In addition to the snow sculptures, the festival features the annual Ely ArtWalk, which turns the windows of downtown stores on Sheridan and Chapman streets into a big, outdoor gallery. “There is a great map put together, and the city has done a great job getting the sidewalks cleaned up and ready,” Vega said.
The “10, art-filled days,” include an arts market at Amici’s Event Center; a number of musical events; a writer’s workshop complete with writing games, wine and food; and numerous make-and-take classes at the Ely Folk School.
Attendees can sign up for all sorts of classes at the EFS, ranging from pine needle basketry and Voyageur sash weaving to creating jewelry and wool slippers.
Other festival events include the annual Vets on the Lake fish fry, brew-it-yourself rootbeer classes at the Dorothy Molter Museum, a youth hockey jamboree, a kubb tournament, Valentine’s concert, and a Lumberjack and Lumberjill party.
And The Great Nordic Beard Fest, which was not held last year, “has been reincarnated,” Vega said.
The Ely Chamber of Commerce Events & Promotions Committee will also host its 4th annual Ely Northwoods Medallion Hunt, featuring 10 daily clues. They will be released at 10 a.m. starting Feb. 7 on the chamber’s website, www.ely.org/medallionhunt, and on its Facebook page. They will also be read on the WELY radio morning show.
The first person to find the medallion will win $500 in Chamber Bucks, which can be used at Ely businesses.
“It’s a fun festival,” Vega said. “There are so many fun things to see and do.”
For more information on festival events, visit: elywinterfestival.com.
