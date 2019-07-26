VIRGINIA — The Northern St. Louis County Sexual Assault Program is offering a new program called Empower Me. Although the upcoming August group is full, they are creating a list for upcoming groups.
“What we are doing is so exciting,” said the program’s Executive Director/Advocate Jeanne Olson on Friday morning. “We found these little capes for each kid to decorate.” She explained that, “when kids say they have been sexually abused they are little heroes!”
Empower Me is a curriculum-based program where children will learn while having fun. This upcoming group will have three, two-hour sessions and will learn about personal safety skills, surprises versus secrets, ways to share feelings and safe people, while also having fun with arts and crafts and eating snacks.
“Children who participate do not have to have been sexual assualted. This program is open to the public and teaches good lessons everyone needs to learn,” Olson said.
It is about prevention, she added. “We teach our kids swimming safety, driving safety, bike safety — this is the same thing. It is the grown up’s responsibility to keep the children safe and by having your child participate in this program, that is one way you are doing your job as a parent.”
While children will be educated through Empower Me, so will the parents through various material.
Olson gave an example of a lesson where the kids will identify five people they can trust. “It is important for a child to be able to identify five safe people so that they know who they can go to.”
She stressed the importance of teaching children that even if something happens, it is not their fault.
This and other training helps expose children to the language of consent at a young age. “I had one child ask me if I would consent to them having a piece of candy,” said Olson with a smile. “She knew what the word meant and that you need to ask for it!”
“The Empower Me program curriculum from the Jacob Wetterling Foundation in partnership with the Gundersen National Child Protection Training Center,” states the material.
Statistically, one in three girls and one in six boys will be victims of sexual violence by the age of 18. At least one in five children are sexually solicited on the internet.
This is only one of the many educational programs offered by this group. They also work to get information in the schools and out to parents through educational newsletters.
Another program targeted at teens is Now...Matters Later — Think B4 U Send. “Sending of nude photos of someone under the age of 17 is a felony, disseminating nude photography,” explained Olson. “Even if one minor is sending to another minor, that is a felony. This is not something parents generally realize.”
Olson was quick to mention that being blackmailed for the continued sending of nude photos is not OK and something children in our area schools are dealing with.
In the fiscal year of 2018, 455 sexual violence crime victims were served in St. Louis County.
Approximately 35 percent were 17 years or younger.
But the group doesn’t just work with children, rather families and victims of all ages.
“We know that sexual assault is due to violent masculinity and vicim blaming,” Olson said. “We need to recognize and talk about this as a culture. We blame society but we are society. We need to ask what we are doing to grow these offenders.”
Olson stated that sexual violence happens to boys as well as girls and that all victims need ongoing help.
“People often feel so alone, but we are here,” Olson said, inviting the public to stop by or simply reach out for answers or information.
“Jeanne is a pioneer,” said Virginia Community Foundation’s Executive Director Rudy Harvey on Friday morning. “I can’t imagine the amount of people she has helped over the past 30 years.”
Harvey said that while other services have come and gone, Olson has always kept the Northern St. Louis County Sexual Assault Program here for the community.
“This program is so important for our region,” Harvey said. “She is there 24/7 to offer advice and give support.”
The August group is made up of six 5-6-year-olds. The program is adaptable to any age and parents interested in having their children participate are encouraged to reach out to Olson.
“We want to hear what works for families,” said Olson concerning scheduling of future programs.
Northern St. Louis County Sexual Assault Program is located upstairs of Virginia City Hall. They can be contacted by calling 218-749-4725, calling or texting 218-780-7227. Their website is https://www.stopsexualviolence.org .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.