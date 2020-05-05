VIRGINIA — The East Range Academy of Technology and Science has filed a lawsuit against Virginia Public Schools to stop the sale or demolition of the charter’s bus garage.
Attorney Erik J. Honkanen, who represents ERATS, announced the lawsuit in a press release Tuesday.
It’s the latest step in a dispute between the 170-student alternative school and Virginia over a lease at 2000 Siegel Blvd. in Eveleth, a building the district purchased from Spectrum Health Services for $2.1 million. Spectrum and ERATS both occupy the property.
Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert purchased the land with plans to consolidate and create a new career academy high school named Rock Ridge. Voters in the three communities approved a $180 million referendum to allow the districts to move forward with the building. Voters will return to the polls on May 12 to officially consolidate the districts.
But the ERATS lease has presented an obstacle. It runs through June 20, 2023, with a five-year renewal option which would extend it through June 30, 2028, at $200,000 annually.
The Joint Powers Board of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia offered the school $250,000 to vacate the lease, an offer ERATS declined.
“Refusing to be bullied, ERATS has repeatedly expressed its intent to exercise its constitutional right not to have its property unlawfully taken,” Honkanen wrote in announcing the lawsuit. “ERATS has since been the victim of strongarm tactics.”
Representatives for Virginia Public Schools did not return a request for comment as of press time.
The press release includes claims by the Honkanen and ERATS that areas around the building were bulldozed during school time, “damaging parking signs and knocking over trees while students had to avoid getting in the way.”
The release also discussed an April 14 meeting of the Joint Powers Board when a motion was approved to demolish the bus garage by July 1. Honkanen said ERATS is entitled to the garage as part of its lease, and that the sale of the building to Virginia isn’t scheduled to close until June 1.
“ERATS’s intent is only to protect what it has a legal right to possess pursuant to its lease with ISD 706. ISD 706 and the Joint Powers Board knew about ERATS’s lease and purchased the land anyway,” he wrote.
