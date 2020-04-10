EVELETH — Ed “Mokus” Horoshak said he was just fine with forgoing a party for his retirement from the city of Eveleth.
But that simply was not acceptable for his family and coworker friends after the 71-year-old’s 43 years of service.
So daughter Jamee Hines got the ball rolling on a drive-by parade for her dad on his retirement day Thursday — similar to those being held across the country to celebrate birthday parties, while still social distancing, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family decorated the city’s grader and other heavy equipment with balloons, “Congrats” signs, ribbon, and blaze orange construction cones for the parade, led by an Eveleth Police vehicle flashing its lights and sounding its siren.
Family and coworkers packed vehicles and followed the adorned machinery down Fayal Avenue past Ed’s house, honking horns, squirting silly string, waving and hollering out congrats to the longtime grader operator.
Ed stood on the front lawn, smiling and waving back.
“I should’ve been in that grader,” he said afterward.
“He loved his job,” said wife, Sandy Horoshak. “If he felt better, he’d be back. But, it’s time.”
“Forty-three years is a long time at one place,” said coworker and friend, Mark Karpen, who was in the first city truck in the parade. “He loved to come to work every day. He didn’t want to retire.”
Karpen said he could tell Ed was surprised by the parade and enjoyed the outpouring of love. “He had a big smile on his face.”
Everyone loved working with Ed and respected him, added Karpen, a coworker of six years.
“He was a fantastic worker and a good mentor to a lot of the younger guys. He was the hardest working guy we had, and he had a lot of years of experience and knowledge. I’m going to miss working with him. I would’ve liked another 40 years out of him.”
Ed said he took pride in “keeping the town looking nice.” The job, he said, “becomes a part of you.”
And the crew becomes “one big family.”
Ed enjoyed that “there was something different to do every day,” he said. “It was grass in the summer and streets in the winter.”
“The streets won’t be the same,” added his wife, remembering her husband’s many “4 a.m. mornings.”
Operating the grater was Ed’s favorite thing to do, he said, and the longtime city worker was best known for taking care of the Eveleth Cemetery.
“I dug most of the graves,” raised headstones and footstones, and was responsible for much of the cemetery’s maintenance.
When he began with the city, Ed said his boss told him to try out the grader. It soon became his baby.
“You bang into a tree or hit the curb, and you learn,” he said.
“There’s an artistic talent” to running a grader, and Ed had it, Sandy Horoshak added.
“It was a good place to work,” Ed said. “Good bosses. I’m gonna miss all the guys most.”
Son Jeff Horoshak, who stood on the lawn with his dad during the parade, said it “was like the Fourth of July, but better.”
One of Ed’s daughters had coaxed him outside, Ed said. As soon as the 71-year-old saw they crew driving down the street, with the grader in the front of the line, he thought, “Well, they can’t be plowing.”
Hines said she blasted her dad’s favorite song, “North to Alaska,” from her vehicle while driving by the house.
Ed, an Eveleth native, had worked for six years as a commercial fisherman in Alaska.
“It was nice to see everybody,” Ed said of his retirement parade.
He will probably, now, spend more time “in the woods” at the family cabin, “The Shack,” where he taught the couple’s four kids, including Melissa and Kara Horoshak, how to “live off the land.”
And he will have more time with his grandsons, Hunter and Jaxson Hines — more time to teach them about hunting, fishing, trapping and berry picking.
“You gotta keep busy,” Ed said. “There’s always something to do.”
“This was a wonderful thing to do at this time with everything we are going through right now (with the coronavirus pandemic),” Karpen said. “Instead of being down, everyone was smiling.”
It was “a nice send-off,” he said, for Ed “Mokus” Horoshak.
