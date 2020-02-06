EVELETH — Eveleth Police Department wants to continue refreshing its fleet of squad cars.
At the Eveleth City Council meeting Tuesday, a motion was unanimously approved granting Chief Tim Koivunen the ability to start shopping for a new vehicle.
In a letter submitted to the council, Koivunen explained the situation.
“An unforeseen incident recently occurred which has added to our current squad car fleet dilemma,” he began. “As you may recall, I requested the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer last May 2019. There has been an ongoing delay on Ford’s behalf and we still have not received the squad. It is now scheduled to arrive in February,” he wrote. “To add to this delay, our 2016 Squad which was going to be our backup squad, recently was sideswiped while parked as we backed up Gilbert PD on a domestic disturbance.”
The insurance company is in the process of totaling the vehicle.
The Eveleth Police Department has two main patrols, one backup, one K-9 vehicle and one for administration use. The department is currently down by one, and the 2020 Ford Explorer is expected to be delivered in the upcoming weeks.
That would still leave the department one vehicle short for a full fleet.
“It is my belief that we need to get one sooner rather than later,” Koivunen told the council on Tuesday. “It is an expense. If we can’t get to the people in need, we are ineffective.”\
Koivunen informed the council that Ford recently made changes to the model style they currently use in their fleet. As window sizes and such have changed, some of the police equipment installed will not be able to be re-used on the new vehicles.
Looking years into the future, council members discussed how purchasing a different type of vehicle, possibly a truck, could potentially benefit the Public Works Department when they receive it as a hand-me-down.
“As long as it serves the people for protection and what it is being bought for, it will be a plus if it can be used down the road for another department,” mentioned Councilor John Rauzi.
Tuesday’s council approval allows the EPD to begin looking into the purchase of a new vehicle.
On the phone Thursday, Koivunen explained that all new police equipment would typically be $6,000-$10,000 with installation costs of $2,500.
According to Koivunen over text Wednesday, a new vehicle would cost about $28,000-$34,000 plus the cost of equipment and installation.
“We are still using the damaged squad,” Koivunen said. It is projected that within the next two weeks the vehicle will be totaled and all the equipment will be removed. “Hopefully, our new vehicle will be here by then and we will install the equipment to the new squad.”
The insurance company will be paying $12,288 on the totaled vehicle. Fayal Township agreed at its Tuesday night meeting to provide $15,000 toward the purchase of the new vehicle. With these funds, and those in the 2020 vehicle replacement fund ($17,000), the department should soon be in the driver's seat of a brand new squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.