LEAH RYAN
MESABI DAILY NEWS
EVELETH — An Eveleth police officer has been terminated following Tuesday’s city council meeting and Police Sgt. Jesse Howe’s employment with the Eveleth Police Department will end effective May 1.
The council met in closed session, as was allowed under Minn. Statute Sec. 13D.05, Subd. 2(a)(3), for the pre-termination hearing during the regularly scheduled city council meeting. Following the closed session, the council reconvened and unanimously approved the termination.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, during the visitor/public presentation, Howe’s wife, April Howe, addressed the council in a heartfelt plea to consider the circumstances around the issue.
“It is my belief that the case against my husband is nothing more than vindictive retribution since my husband revealed not only the sexual discrimination practices against a female officer but also the veteran discrimination against the National Guard member during the last hiring practice,” Howe stated. “The very moment he told me he would be reporting the chief and deputy chief on these allegations, I knew I would be standing here one day, and here I am.”
Howe is a nine-year military veteran of who served in both the Navy and National Guard. Following the meeting, Howe said her husband plans to fight the termination.
Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen did not comment on the topic, saying it is a personnel issue.
“We made the decision of the termination of Sgt. Howe based on the recommendation of the city attorney and the gathered reports,” said Eveleth Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich following the meeting.
In her statement, April Howe eluded to an instance when Jesse Howe’s title as sergeant was lost and regained, he was sent for a fit-for-duty exam,allegedly received unfair and unjust punishment and recent subpoenas following a verbal domestic disagreement in which he was charged with disorderly conduct last year.
“I am angry,” she said outside city hall while the council met for the closed session. “I have requested several times to talk to the city council. Union rules are being broken.”
When asked how her husband is coping, Howe said, “He is devastated. He loves being a cop and is a good cop.”
Jesse Howe was not in attendance Tuesday. This is his 16th year with the Eveleth Police Department.
Showing support for the Howe family, Officer Mark Chad and wife Samantha Chad attended the council meeting.
“He has been my husband’s partner and is the one person I trust with my husband’s life,” said Samantha Chad outside the city hall during the closed session. The families know each other both professionally and personally.
“For all of my years working with him, 14 years now, I haven’t seen one thing to make me question his ability to do his job,” said Officer Mark Chad.
Upon the reopening of the council meeting, Councilor Brad Hadrava somberly said, “I will make the hardest decision we are asked to make and recommend termination.”
Councilor Brian Lillis seconded, asking the termination to take effect May 1, “That way he and his family will have medical coverage for the month of May.”
The amended motion passed unanimously.
