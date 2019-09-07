Festival brings memories about farmer Wirtanen

AURORA — Gladys Pekkarinen, who recently turned 101, and her late husband Alvin were neighbors to Eli Wirtanen, the Finnish immigrant whose farm in Markham is celebrated every September. They cared for Wirtanen in his later years until his death in 1957.
And if Pekkarinen had her wish, she'd be making "sauna sandwiches" for the Wirtanen Farm Fall Festival next Saturday, Sept. 14. She's just very happy the farm wasn't sold — and that the Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm now have charge of it.
As for "sauna sandwiches," Gladys made lots of them over the years, her son Ron Pekkarinen said. Ham on whole wheat or rye bread with lots of butter, they were served to guests after sauna. The sandwiches are tradition at the Wirtanen Festival.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm is off Highway 4, the Old Vermilion Trail, 16 miles south of Biwabik or 40 miles north of Duluth.
It features homemade items, several new crafter and artisans, baby animals, food, fresh baked goods, Minnesota emu products, blacksmithing and more.
Musical entertainment includes Art Lehtonen, accordionist, and instrumentalists Jon Niemi, Pete Garman and Don Guttormson. Authors Dennis Esler, Pat McGauley and Margo Hansen will be there to sign books. And there will be the children's favorite, baby animals, and the popular "Strawberry Fields" will have horse-drawn carriage rides.
There is no admission charge, "but a donation is greatly appreciated so we can keep this event going as the cost of advertising is always rising," said Darlene Saumer, president of the Friends of the Wirtanen Farm.
The non-profit organization Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm was formed in 2001 after learning the Historical Society was going to sell it to a private party, Saumer said. "This began the efforts of Jayson Saumer contacting Tom Rukavina to get things started to save the farm as a historical site in Markham to preserve the Finnish heritage in our area. The Wirtanen Farm has always been a passion of mine and thus Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm was formed. This festival is getting bigger every year.
Plan to take the day to enjoy the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm and 'experience old world serenity.'"
Gladys Pekkarinen remembers Wirtanen as very quiet and that he spoke mostly Finnish. "I met Eli when I was going with Alvin," she said, adding that her first date with Alvin was seeing the movie "Gone with the Wind." Ron Pekkarinen was just 3 when Wirtanen died in 1957 — but he does remember collecting eggs for Wirtanen and "he'd give me a quarter and a little chew of peerless tobacco."
Ron Pekkarinen explained that Wirtanen and Alvin Pekkarinen's father and Finnish immigrants named Oinonen and Kauppinen went to Duluth to stake claimes of land in Markham in 1904. Forty acres of land could be bought for one dollar, and Wirtanen bought seven forties.
"We bought his place after Eli died," Gladys Pekkarinen said. Buzz Ryan, a well-known forester, recommended it be sold to the St. Louis County Historical Society, so the Pekkarinens did. Later the county talked of selling it to a private developer — which Jayson Saumer and the late county commissioner Tom Rukavina successfully opposed.
Ron Pekkarinen said, "What it is today is miraculous. It's really beautiful."
