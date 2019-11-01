Festival of Trees embarks on 19th year in Virginia

VIRGINIA — The 19th annual Festival of Trees in Virginia will be jam-packed with holiday festivities — more than ever — thanks to a community collaboration that launched last year for the celebration.
Pancakes with Santa, a Twilight Parade, a “blingy” bingo party, a holiday tour of homes followed by an after party, and a big downtown stroll with carolers, s’mores and sleigh rides are just some of the events that will be packaged for this year’s four-day community gathering.
Of course, the centerpiece of it all — bidding on the decorated trees, swags and other holiday adornments — will return, as well.
“This holiday tradition is back,” and its planners are pretty confident there is “something for everyone,” said Ronda “Rudy” Harvey, executive director of the Virginia Community Foundation.
The group putting on the Festival of Trees — set for Nov. 20 to 23 — consists of members from the VCF, Essentia Health Foundation, the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, and ReVive Virginia.
Each organization formed a committee and each is assisting with one or more event, Harvey said. Overall proceeds will be divided equally among the four entities, with the VCF serving as the fiscal agent.
“This is a wonderful way to ensure that monies raised will be put back into our community through our mission and visions — and this wonderful collaboration,” she noted.
Festival of Trees was previously hosted by the Essentia Health Foundation.
The majority of events will be held at the Virginia Elks Club.
That will be the setting of the traditional kick-off to Festival of Trees: Business After Hours.
Hosted by the Laurentian Chamber, it will run 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20, catered by North Gate Café. It’s a chance for the community to “come in and check out the trees and bid on raffles,” said Nicole Starken, members program coordinator with the chamber.
There will be cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and music by The Divas.
Admission is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Proceeds will continue the chamber’s mission of promoting business through education and advocacy in the Quad Cities area.
The chamber committee was instrumental in obtaining donations for Festival of Trees, Starken said, adding that the collaboration with the other organizations “was a good group effort. … It’s really awesome to work with each other.”
o
Festivities will proceed on Nov. 21, with the VCF-sponsored Holly Jolly Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Rosie Gams, of Firelight Galleries and Rozella’s Rack women’s boutique in Virginia, will present: “How to accessorize your little black dress.” The luncheon will include soup and salad, raffles and lucky buck.
The foundation will also host one of last year’s favorite events — Bingo, Bling & Bags at 5:30 p.m., Harvey said. There will be 12 games, plus a coverall jackpot. Tickets are $25.
Each game features prizes from local shops along with some specialty stores in Duluth. Harvey said items may be “blingy” accessories, bags, or spa-related.
“Ladies will enjoy a decadent dessert tasting and complimentary champagne,” she said. The Divas will perform — “and there may even be some men making fashion statements.”
o
The festival’s popular Tour of Homes is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 22, sponsored by the VCF, which, Harvey says, “is a catalyst for community improvement through investment of charitable resources in grant making and leadership initiatives that strengthen local organizations and enrich our social fabric.”
Four homes, located in Virginia and Mountain Iron, have been selected, and local designers including Gams, Maija Biondich, Jaimie Falkowski, Mary Horan, Linda Cope, Judy Bealieu, and Penny Stecker, will decorate the houses, which are kept a surprise until that evening.
Tickets are currently on sale for $25 and will be available at the door at the Virginia Elks.
This year’s one-day tour will include wine tasting by Pat Cunningham and Rocket Liquor, served with an assortment of fine cheeses. Each home will feature complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
The tour will conclude with a visit to the foundation’s new home on Chestnut Street — the former location of Silver Lake Floral. VCF’s office will be decorated for the season and have holiday home decor “for every style” for sale, Harvey said.
It will be the foundation’s chance to “unveil it as our new home,” she added, and a opportunity for participants “find something for their own home.”
The tour will conclude with a brand-new After Party from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant, which will include appetizers, raffles and themed drinks with names like “blue crystal” and “jack frost,” Harvey said. The party promises to be an enjoyable “night out on the town,” she added.
o
This year’s expanded Downtown Stroll will be held each day of the festival, including on Nov. 23.
Many downtown Virginia stores and businesses, and others throughout the city, including at the Thunderbird Mall, will offer register-to-win giveaways, refreshments, specials, music and more, Harvey said.
A full list is available on the VCF’s website and at all festival events. Participating locations will also display a poster in the window indicating they are part of the stroll.
Additionally, each day, the 2nd annual Lena’s Craft Fair will be held at the Virginia Senior Center, and there will be sleigh rides, s’mores and Christmas carolers along Chestnut Street.
And the Lyric Center for the Arts will hold an art auction, “Small Works — Big Impact,” Nov. 21 until the final bidding closes at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
The Festival of Trees this year will also have — for the first time — a commemorative 2019 frosted white glass ball ornament for sale in white gift boxes for $20 each.
The ornament, designed by local artist Spencer Hahne, depicts the distinctive downtown Virginia globe lights decorated with a holiday wreath.
There will be a limited quantity of the ornaments, which can be pre-ordered at www.virginiafestivaloftrees.com or by calling (218) 749-8239; and picked up at the Elks Club during the festival.
All proceeds will go ReVive Virginia, to continue its mission of “building and promoting downtown Virginia as a exceptional place to live and work through economic development and regional promotion.”
o
Festival of Trees will wrap up with special visits from Santa on Nov. 23 — first at the pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon, and then at the Twilight Parade beginning at 5:15 p.m.
The Essentia Health Foundation will serve up pancakes, sausage, and orange juice, while music students of Shannon Gunderson and Barbara Baldrica entertain — and Santa gives out treats.
Tickets are $5 for adults; $3 for children, and can be purchased at the door at the Elks.
Funds raised will stay in Virginia to support the “patient-centered mission of keeping Essentia Health-Virginia a strong, viable healthcare entity that provides support to patients through its compassionate care program.”
The 2nd annual parade, sponsored by ReVive Virginia, will start at the 100 block of Chestnut Street and run to the Quality Inn & Suites (formerly the Coates Hotel).
Holiday-themed entries, which are encouraged to include lights, are still being sought; contact Britt See-Benes at (218) 748-7500.
“Last year was an exciting start for this community tradition and this year has been created to be even more festive,” Harvey said. Festival of Trees also “showcases how non-profits collaborate and work together to better the community as a whole.”
o
For tickets and more information on Festival of Trees events, visit www.virginiafestivaloftrees.com; or call Rudy Harvey at the Virginia Community Foundation (218)-749-8239; Britt See-Benes at the City of Virginia (218)-748-7500; Laurentian Chamber of Commerce at (218)-741-2717; or Terri Nystrom at (218)-780-1606.
