Finnish Americans and Friends a success story of rejuvenation

EVELETH — Ken Lahti of Eveleth says, "It is no secret that local and national clubs and organizations have been struggling with membership in recent years." But the Finnish Americans and Friends, of which he is a past president, has had a rebirth. And Lahti, long a proponent of all things Finnish, has written the tale of success in "A Story of Rejuvenation."
The FAF of Hibbing -- affiliated with Finlandia Foundation National -- has as its goal "to promote cultural ties with today's Finland and recognize the rich legacy of achievements by Finns in America and Europe."
Finnish Americans and Friends was born in 1995 with such organizers as Oiva Ylonen, an aeronautical engineer; Rodney Ikola, an international geophysicist who earned special recognition from the government of Canada; Sulo Ojakangas, an agricultural agent and a director with the St. Louis County Fair Board; secretary Edla Mott, treasurer Aune Ruskanen and membership chairwoman Lempi Halberg, Lahti wrote.
Lahti tells of Range people who were instrumental in FAF, among them "Finnish immigrants with fascinating stories of surviving World War II. Pentti Mahonen, a member of a combat engineering company, was among the last to leave Viipurri before massive Red Army forces took the city. The road to Helsinki held. Rainer Makirinne manned an anti-aircraft machine gun at the front. After a burst of machine gun fire from Rainer, the Soviet plane carrying a general, colonels, majors, captains and aides crashed. FAF members Suoma Joutsi and Tyyne Lothberg were Lottas (female volunteers) during the war. Suoma’s husband, Gunnar, fought in Suomussalmi, the first major Finnish victory of the Winter War. Eila Isaacson, a young girl at the time of the Winter War, was assigned to wake everyone in her apartment building and get them to an air raid shelter."
From 1995 to 2005 Festival Finlandia spearheaded by Ylonen and Ikola and other FAF members became a major regional attraction. "Up to 4,000 people attended the festivals at Ironworld... (but with) a change in administration and direction at Ironworld attendance began to decline," Lahti wrote.
Then in 2014 an "enthusiastic, dedicated and imaginative executive board rejuvenated FAF. A welcoming atmosphere was nurtured, greeters engaged visitors at the door and name tags were provided to help people meet one another," Lahti wrote. "Newcomers were warmly introduced and welcomed. Changing meeting venues, increasing publicity, updating the FAF brochure and streamlining the business meetings fostered growth. Presenting engaging programs focused on Finnish themes and the contributions of Americans of Finnish background and European Finns spurred an increase of attendance. This brightened the image of FAF and enhanced appeal from all walks of life and vocation."
Member Carol Koski, who greets people at the FAF meetings, told Lahti, "Friends who are not Finnish wonder if they are welcome. Yes, they are and we want them to enjoy our heritage."
Finnish heritage past and present remains the centerpiece of the Finnish Americans and Friends, Lahti wrote. Programs that sparked interest have included, "Finnish consul James 'Jimmy' Johnson's
'Finland – It is Not Your Grandfather’s Old Country.' Johnson’s talk cited the progress Finland has made today economically, educationally and industrially. Rod Ikola’s program 'How and From Where Did the Finns Originate' brought answers to a question which people had pondered for years. Lori Goetz’s presentation, 'The Kalevala, Examining The National Epic of Finland,' explored the impact of the Kalevala in the Finnish independence movement. Ken Lahti presented Canadian Andre Chaker’s book – a recommended read 'The Finnish Miracle.' Chaker describes how Finland emerged from being primarily a nation of farmers, 30 percent of them poor crofters, to becoming a highly technological nation with a high standard of living, a great education and robust health care for all. (A croft is a small fenced area of land, with a crofter's dwelling. A crofter is one who has tenure and use of the land.) Chaker explains how Finnish characteristics and national values of education and science, sisu, trust, open mindedness, egalitarianism and leaving no one behind gave rise to this transition."
Other presenters include nationally recognized architect David Salmela, local historian and collector Geri Kangas, Mike and Casey Aro’s program remembering their legendary father, Bobby Aro, with stories and songs. Local Finlandia Foundation National Board member Betsey Norgaard explored the scope of FFN mission and benefits and her Aland Island roots and history. Jack Rajala is remembered as being Minnesota’s largest timber broker with Rajala Enterprises working to restore white pine in Minnesota. UMD geology professor Richard Ojakangas presented an overview of the three Finnish wars during World War II, Lahti wrote.
Nancy Fisher of Zim said, "We are lucky to have talented and knowledgeable people in the area that are interested in all things Finnish and have delved into their topics. FAF attracts new members almost every month."
Georgia Andria and Vern Simula in cooperation with Mesaba Coop Park organized a music festival featuring the renowned Finn Hall Band, and Sara Pajunen performed Sibelius’ music at the celebration of his 150th birthday. Pajunen later teamed up with Sam Miltich and his father in a concert highlighting the music sung and played by the Croatian, Jewish, Slovenian and Finnish immigrants. Ralph Tuttila and the Finn Hall Band returned to a full house at Kaleva Hall. Also, Finlandia Foundation presenters of the year, Soile Anderson, a caterer in the Twin Cities, and Hibbing native Eleanor Ostman, a St. Paul Pioneer Press contributor for 30 years, introduced their new book, "Celebrations To Remember." And at last year’s FAF Christmas party Will Durie, a 2019 graduate of Hibbing High School, performed a medley of moderrn Finnish songs for piano which he sang in English.
FAF also supports Salolampi, the Finnish Language Villages, with scholarships, the Finlandia Foundation National, and collaborates with the Virginia Ladies and Knights of Kaleva. FAF helped fund Mary Erickson’s research in Finland learning how to make straw mobiles called Himmelis, a craft thousands of years old.
FAF President Ed Pajunen, raised in the Finnish community of Toivola, said, "My feelings are very positive about the continued growth of the FAF chapter in Hibbing. Having been elected president of the chapter after having been gone for 25 years was a total surprise for me. There are many people who work hard to sustain the organization and all Finnish Americans and our friends are interested in learning more about Finnish heritage, culture and achievements."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.