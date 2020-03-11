Fires destroy former Hibbing bar and Chisholm garage, scrambling units

HIBBING — The former Coachman Lounge on First Avenue in Hibbing is a complete loss after a fire broke out Tuesday evening — the first of two incidents on the Iron Range that night.
At about 9:10 p.m., Hibbing firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire at the former bar on First Avenue, according to a report published on the Northland FireWire website, a rescue and fire journal owned by the Fire/Rescue Communications of Northeastern Minnesota.
Upon arriving at the scene, flames and heavy smoke were discovered billowing out from the back of the building. Firefighters from Chisholm and Keewatin helped the Hibbing Fire Department battle the blaze at the vacant building.
The Coachman’s Lounge, which had been closed for years, had been attached to the former Cliff Rue Motors building until earlier this winter when it was torn down.
There were no injuries, according to the Northland FireWire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
About two hours later, at 11:30 p.m., a large garage fire was spotted in Chisholm. Firefighters from Chisholm and Buhl responded to 901 N.E. Third Ave. to put out the blaze.
One person was treated for minor hand burns at the scene, the Northland FireWire noted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation as well.
Earlier this week, about 100 fighters rushed to downtown Grand Rapids to battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly century-old building housing VFW Post 1720 and Lakeview Behavioral Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.