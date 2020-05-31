In cities across northeast Minnesota, hundreds of people took to the streets on Sunday to join in what has become a nationwide display of outrage over the death of George Floyd.
In Hibbing, several dozen people met at about 1 p.m. outside the high school and held signs, “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace” and cheered as passerbys honked horns in support of the peaceful event. There were young and older people of all races, most all from the city. The protestors made their way to City Hall and at one point marched a loop onto Howard Street to 1st Avenue and back to the local government building.
Early into the protest, Mayor Rick J. Cannata announced that he signed an “emergency order” to implement a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
“The curfew will help ensure the safety of our citizens and businesses, and it will help to ensure the safety of our public safety employees,” Cannata said in the statement posted on the Hibbing Police Department’s Facebook page. “Our job as a city is to keep our community safe, and we need the citizens help by having them abide by this curfew.”
Cannata added, “The only exceptions during this order of curfew are going to and from work.”
Police Chief Steven Estey later clarified that the media was exempt from the curfew, following with curfews set in at least 25 cities across 16 states as of Sunday afternoon.
The city of Virginia issued a similar curfew from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, unless cancelled by Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. or the council. Exemptions included media, medical personnel, those traveling to and from work or seeking medical attention.
A crowd of dozens gathered at the Virginia Courthouse parking lot Sunday to protest Floyd’s killing. They later marched past the city’s police department and around the block before dispersing.
Standing outside the high school, Chelsea Robinson, a daughter of an African American man and white mother who grew up in a city with a predominantly white population of 16,000 residents, said he had made a Facebook post earlier this week about her interest in organizing a protest.
“I wanted to send a message that black lives matter,” said Robinson, 26, who Robinson shared that she was one of the only black kids in school here and was often called racial epithets by her classmates. For the most part, she feels safe and welcomed as an adult among neighbors that although often police can display signs of passive aggressiveness - or sometimes, not so passive.
Her friend, Mariah Maki, a white woman raising a biracial son in the city, helped organize the protest by co-creating a Facebook event page on Friday with several other women.
“George Floyd’s death hits hard when I’m a mother of a black son,” said Maki, 26. “I don’t want to raise him where we have no rights and no protection from the cops.”
The Facebook page began to spark the interest of others, the local police department took to social media on Saturday to post a news release on the protest planned for Sunday out Hibbing High School and a separate one set for Monday before City Hall.
“The Hibbing Police Department respects a peaceful protest and asks the public to use safety during the protest if it occurs,” Estey said in the statement.
The chief warned potential protestors that they could not hold their event on private property without permission and they could not block streets and throughways without city permits. Estey noted that the officers take “great pride in protecting and serving all members of our community.
He added, “Our police departments biggest strength is our community members and we ask for your support and respecting all community members viewpoints during these difficult times in our state.
He asked citizens and business owners to contact the police department if anyone observes “suspicious or illegal activity” at the events.
The Sunday protest came after Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police. Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, used his knee to pin Floyd. Bystanders took a cell phone video of the scene and captured Floyd repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe,” while other police officers stood by and did not intervene.
The video shared on social media showed that the official statement from the Minneapolis Police Department of the arrest did not match what had happened.
The next day, the Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, fired all four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd.
Still, thousands of protestors in a diverse city of 423,403 residents remained angry since none of the officers were charged with what they believed was the murder.
While many people have held peaceful protests, many rioters have taken to burning down businesses, looting and vandalism on a large scale. Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard and authorities have been firing rubber bullets into crowds and using tear gas on people from both in-and-out of state, including journalists.
The protests in the Twin Cities led to demonstrations in other states and the National Guard being sent to at least 15 states and Washington, D.C.
Amid the turmoil, Minneapolis Mayor Frey implemented a curfew and called on people to stay home, saying that there were white supremacists and members of organized crimes preying on the city. But many people continue to break the curfew and tension remains palpable.
The city of Minneapolis remains on fire.
Meanwhile, other cities across Minnesota have begun holding their own protests albeit not nearly as chaotic.
At least seven adults and four juveniles were arrested on Saturday night in Duluth, by police officers from Duluth and Superior and the St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies. What began as a peaceful event in downtown Duluth, a city of 85,884 residents, ended with the blocking Interstate 35, burned vehicles, allegations of officers being assaulted and authorities using tear gas on citizens late in the night.
The protest in Hibbing was peaceful as of Sunday evening. About 50 people expressed their sorrow over Floyd's death in front of the high school before Hibbing police officers - working in conjunction with St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies - moved to close off nearby streets, citing safety reasons. Staff at the Hibbing Public Works Departments drove onto the scene and placed down barricades which prompted the protestors to walk down 21st Avenue and onto the lawn of City Hall, where they continued to peacefully hold their signs and welcome the horns of passersby.
Several drivers reportedly yelled curses and threats from their vehicles, a physical manifestation of some of Iron Range residents who are expressing anti-protest and violent remarks on social media in the past few days.
Standing in front of City Hall, Tom Steinke, a 64-year-old white man who moved to Hibbing more than three decades ago from Michigan, recalled growing up at the time of the 1967 Detroit Riot which turned into one of the most violent race riots in American history.
Steinke considered the makeup of the Iron Range. “It has a history of immigrants, but a history of white immigrants,” he said. “There’s a lack of exposure to racial diversity. It’s not anyone’s fault. That’s just how it is and I think supporting “Black Lives Matter” opens the doors for all ethnicities.”
Steinke considered the recently installed barricades in Hibbing “as an act that causes unrest.” He continued, “The cops are very respectful, but that’s just wrong. This is a peaceful protest. I wouldn’t even call it a protest. It’s bringing a local voice to a national issue.”
That afternoon, he looked forward to visiting with his biracial grandson in Eveleth. The boy is one of the reasons he took part in the event. “I don't want this to be the kind of world that’s left to him,” he said. “Change has to come. It impacts everyone across the country, even little communities like Hibbing.”
This is a developing story.
Jerry Burnes contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.