GILBERT — The Gilbert City Council in a special meeting Thursday did not accept the Planning and Zoning Commission's Dec. 2 recommendation to deny a variance to city councilor Rocco Leoni regarding construction of a storage garage on his property. Leoni had wanted the variance because the two-story storage garage he had built is in dispute because of its height. Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. said the second story can be converted to a garage apartment by adding water, sewer and electricity.
The dispute has been ongoing since 2016, said City Clerk Jim Paulsen, who said he issued a stop-work order on the construction to Leoni in July of this year. The building exceeds height limits and there are issues with setbacks. Paulsen said the dimensions of the new building are different than those listed in 2017, he said he had learned from former mayor Beth Milos. "There is no permit for the present building," Paulsen said — but Leoni had applied for a variance and Paulsen had recommended the council deny the request.
Lonnie Gulbranson, a member of Planning and Zoning who was at the Thursday meeting, told the council that if they grant Leoni the variance, they are setting a "very bad precedent."
Dennis Sandstrom, Leoni's brother-in-law, also addressed the council, saying the city "has gone through turmoil" and that the matter of permits and variances has been confusing. "To tear down this building will cause a great hardship," he said. "Don't let this be a lingering legal issue. How do we prevent this in the future?" Sandstrom presented the council with papers signed by several of Leoni's neighbors supporting Leoni.
Leoni's attorney J. Carver Richards said there are at least 10 newly constructed buildings in Gilbert that exceed the height requirements. Leoni's structure would be a storage unit for bicycles, which now occupy the Leoni property.
Resident Scott Engelstad again spoke in objection to the building, as did others at the meeting.
Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. said, "Hopefully everyone will be satisfied," with the resolution of the dispute. Resident Linda Milos said she and her late husband David had wanted to build a garage apartment, but that the project had been denied. Paulsen said that "garage apartments are allowed in the city of Gilbert," adding that may not have been the case when the Miloses wanted to build.
"There's been nothing but confusion in this city," Sandstrom said.
The Leoni project would have to be completed by June 30, 2020, and each day after that Leoni would be fined $10 until the project is completed.
The council denied the variance on a split vote, with Rebecca Robich and Joseph Pulis voting no to the variance and Oberstar and Jeremy Skenzich voting yes. The tie vote meant the variance was denied.
Sandstrom asked, "But how does he (Leoni)proceed on water and sewer without a permit?" Oberstar said, "Something has to be done." Sandstrom added, "Grant the permit, grant the variance, let the attorneys work it out."
After the variance was denied, the mayor made another motion to accept the variance. Councilor Pulis said constituents have said "if he (Leoni) gets to do it," other residents will strongly object.
Councilor Skenzich said it would be better if the building could be brought down to the proper height "rather than tearing the whole thing down."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.