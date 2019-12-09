GILBERT — City Councilor Rocco Leoni's controversial garage building project is not compliant with city code — the two-story structure is too tall — the Gilbert Planning and Zoning Board ruled at a meeting last week.
Following discussion by attorney J. Carver Richards, who is representing Leoni, the commission voted against granting a variance. Voting no were Scott Dennie, Lonnie Gulbranson and Beth Milos. Donovan Goblirsch abstained.
Mark St. Lawrence, who had been the Planning and Zoning chairman, recently resigned.
"The Commission found that the variance would, in fact, change the character of the locality."
The commission voted yes on another matter, that the "property owner proposes to use the property in a reasonable manner not permitted by the zoning ordinance." The commission voted no on another matter, "that there is not a uniqueness to the property to allow the asked-for variance."
The Planning and Zoning recommendation now goes to the City Council for the final vote. The council has its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. today. However, the Leoni matter is not on the agenda.
The Planning and Zoning's recommendation will instead be acted upon at a special council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
There will also be a City Council working session from 5:15 to 6 p.m. before tonight's regular meeting. On the agenda are a discussion of police department body cameras and Water and Light Board recommendations.
At the Planning and Zoning variance hearing last week, Scott Engelstad, who lives near the Leoni residence, spoke against the Leoni garage construction, saying the garage is too tall and is not consistent with other buildings in the neighborhood.
Attorney Richards said Leoni told him he started thinking of building an additional garage, but Leoni "didn't feel he was capable of doing the paperwork." Richards said Robert Kivela filled out an application and submitted it to Planning and Zoning. "He (Leoni) assumed Mr. Kivela knew he was going to put a second story."
In a September Mesabi Daily News story Kivela said he prepared a building plan for Leoni, but that "the garage he built now is not the garage I designed," and also at that September meeting Kivela had told Leoni the matter "is in your court now."
Richards said on behalf of Leoni that "the reason this happened was a miscommunication between Shawn Parks, Kivela and Leoni." Parks, of A to Z Carpentry, was the building contractor.
Commissioner Milos disagreed with the statements made by Richards on behalf of Leoni. "He (Leoni) knew for the last year and a half he didn't have the permit."
