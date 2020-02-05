GILBERT — Reconstruction of State Highway 37 that includes Gilbert's main street will start this July and be completed the following year, it was decided Tuesday by MnDOT and city officials.
Gilbert residents heard details from Doug Kerfeld, Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 37 project manager, at a special City Council meeting Tuesday evening. "We discovered it was too much (to be done) in one season," Kerfeld said. The MnDOT officials said original plans were to begin the reconstruction of main street Broadway on the south end (the Eveleth end) of the city and proceed north. Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. and City Engineer John Jamnick thought it beneficial to go from north to the south, from Highway 135 to New York Avenue, Kerfeld said. "We can get to Iowa Avenue (in the 2020 construction season), not sure if we can get to New York Avenue," he said.
July 13 is the expected start date, as the state budget year starts July 1 and runs through June 30 the following year. In 2021, the work can resume whenever weather permits.
The traffic lanes in the city will be a foot narrower -- from the present 12 feet to 11 feet. That is the standard in urban sections of highway, Kerfeld said.
Kerfeld said MnDOT wanted to have one lane in each direction in the city. Voters however decided they wanted to keep the existing plan of two lanes in each direction.
There will also be a bike lane between the parking and driving lanes, and it will extend to both ends of Gilbert then connect to the Mesabi Trail. In addition, the city sidewalk will extend to Alaska Avenue so people will no longer have to walk on the shoulder.
There has been concern expressed as to the impact on the July 3 and 4 parades. By starting from the north officials are hoping it won't affect the parade route, but there's no guarantee, officials said.
Regarding the highway reconstruction, the mayor said, "This is not a rush job. Money is not available until July of this year. Contracts will be let in May of this year."
Similar projects are being done in Biwabik and International Falls. "A lot of these smaller communities have been neglected for so many years," Kerfeld said. There is much work that needs to be done, including utilities, and it takes time. May 15 is the prime construction date.
Oberstar said there will be bumpouts (extension of the sidewalk into the street to shorten crossing distances on streets) constructed at Michigan, Iowa, Lousiana, Florida, Virginia and Kansas avenues to slow the traffic.
Gilbert has many things to address, Oberstar said, including a leak in the city's water tank, the need for new electric meters as many do not work and electric costs have to be estimated, and storm water should not enter the sanitary sewer.
In a matter related to the reconstruction, Bob Kivela of the Cemetery Advisory Board said there is a need for fill for a proposed cemetery expansion and that asphalt and gravel excavated during the reconstruction project would be good to use in the expansion project. Kerfeld suggested the city approach the contractor with the idea.
