GILBERT — The city of Gilbert is seeking a new director to manage the Sherwood Forest Campground next to Lake Ore-Be-Gone, with bids being taken until July 22.
Longtime campground managers John and Barbara Rautunen have submitted their resignation effective Sept. 1. The campground remains open for the season until mid-October.
The council holds its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, July 9, at 6:30 p.m., with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Items at the earlier session include Laurentian Chamber broadband, ball field usage and McKinley request for services.
During the summer the council has only one meeting each month.
The mayor and City Council at the meeting June 11 approved payment on several aspects of the wastewater treatment plant construction and the water treatment plant. The construction has been ongoing the past few years.
Payments were approved on the wastewater plant, including $473,436 to Magney Construction and $22,707 to Stantec.
The water treatment plant bids included replacement of five valves, with JK Mechanical Contractors at $25,020 and Magney Construction at $32,977 to be paid from the water fund. The council accepted the JK Mechanical bid plus $1,850 for electrical connects and $3,980 manual override for a total of $30,850 for the replacement valve installation.
In addition, a back wash pump at the water plant needed replacing -- Petersen Drilling quoted a price of $14,850 and E.H Renner and Sons quoted $11,315. The council approved the Petersen quote.
The council also approved the cost of upgrading of campground utilities at $18,425, with monies to come from the campground fund.
Mesabi Sign Company installed the new message sign on the exterior of City Hall for $660.
The city accepted a $1,000 donation from the fire department relief fund.
