Gilbert VFW auxiliary packs gifts for those who serve

GILBERT — Mary Bradach's late father, Joseph Crep, was a Navy veteran of World War II. And four of her five brothers served in the military -- Matt Crep was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Germany with the military police, Tom Crep was in the Marines, Mark Crep was a career Navy man, retiring as commander after 30 years, and Steven Crep served in the Army.
"I guess that's why I go nuts" about the annual Christmas project of the Auxiliary to George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456, sending gift packages to area men and women in the armed forces, both overseas and stateside, Bradach said with a smile. And she had also wanted to join the service, Bradach said.
Bradach was among nine women gathering last Sunday to fill packages with donated goods ranging from toothbrushes and games, candy and toiletries to socks and handwritten cards and letters. The items were packed in U.S. Postal Service flat-rate boxes and will be mailed to more than 30 area men and women in the military. The cost of postage is covered by the money generously donated by individuals, businesses and organizations.
Marlaina Hart, auxiliary president, called it an "awesome" undertaking and she has firsthand knowledge "how much the troops love the packages." Hart acknowledged the students at Merritt Elementary in Mountain Iron and Marquette Catholic School in Virginia for their involvement. "My brother, my sister, father and grandfather and my husband were all in the military," Hart said.
Auxiliary member Marianne Nanti said, "I'm very passionate about getting things to our troops because they appreciate it so much." Nanti's late father, Ludwig Glavan, and his brothers served in World War II. "Two didn't come back," Nanti said.
Nanti said of the Marquette students, "They were very happy to take part in this undertaking.
Students in art class were also able to design Christmas cards to share with the men and women serving." The Mountain Iron-Buhl PTA president had also asked the K-6 students to write messages of thanks to the military.
Here are some of the area servicemen and servicewomen who will receive the packages: Neil Matteson, Becky Matteson, Joseph Preston, Matthew Gonzales, Alexa Duesler, Justin Nation, Kyle Klobuchar, Jacob Bradley Witt, Marrissa Peterson, William Beggioni, Kyle Peterson, Ernest Allard, John Ziegler, Colby Tigges, Hailey Fox, Brian Bradach, Shaun Turner, Teddie Urey, Jed Tolbert, Diego Garcia, Caleb Decker, Cory Buria, Brett Palama, Eric Moe, Nicole Martland, Eric Ziegler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.