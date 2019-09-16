GILBERT — The new wastewater treatment plant in Gilbert is about 80 percent complete, the City Council heard at its Tuesday meeting, and it should be operational by November. Work will continue for about a year, said a spokesman for the construction firm working on the project.
Also at the meeting Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. expressed his displeasure with a recent meeting of the city's Planning and Zoning Commssion. He said he was putting all commissions on notice that they "will not be self-serving," that the commissioners are "representing the city," and that he has "abolished commissions in the past."
Oberstar said he understood that the Planning and Zoning meeting had been "out of hand," and that commissioners "need to respect their opinion," referring to citizens attending a commission meeting.
Commission member Beth Milos, former mayor, spoke up in objection to Oberstar's comments. "I came here to observe the council meeting," Milos said, "Now you're berating the Planning and Zoning." A subject at the P and Z meeting was a dispute regarding a building constructed on property owned by Rocco Leoni.
In other business library director Su Dabbas said the second annual fall library bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 19.
