MOUNTAIN IRON — Inspired by a friend who had a disability, 15-year-old Kellie Feltus jumped at the chance to get involved in a fundraiser to bring happiness to children with critical illnesses.
When she learned of Perkins’ annual fund drive for Give Kids The World, Kellie designed and painted a large thermometer to keep track of donations coming in at the restaurant in Mountain Iron, where her mom is a server.
“The fundraiser is super cool,” she said by phone. Each year, Perkins restaurants collect donations for the 84-acre, whimsical central Florida nonprofit resort that provides week-long vacations to children with life-threatening illness and their families — free of charge.
This year’s fundraiser launched March 2 and runs through April 5.
So, to help, Kellie created the large thermometer currently on display at the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery of Mountain Iron. She drew a picture of GKTW’s logo, which depicts its fanciful village structures, and painted it at the bottom of the thermometer.
Each week, she will update the gauge to show the status of the fundraiser. Kellie said she plans to draw fish swimming from the bottom up.
Both the teenager, daughter of server Jodie Gunderson, and Associate Manager Tony Lushenko, hope for the fish to reach top — at the $10,000 mark — or beyond.
Lushenko said he would like to beat last year’s total of about $10,000 at the Mountain Iron location.
And he expects the community to come through — again. The restaurant has been among the top fundraisers in the state for several years and has impressed representatives in the corporate offices, said the manager.
“Our little restaurant on the Range is one of the top Perkins” for GKTW, he said on a recent morning at the eatery.
While donation boxes for GKTW are at the Perkins register year-round, the March-April fundraiser is the restaurant’s “big push,” Lushenko said.
Perkins holds and supports other fundraisers, but “this is my favorite thing of the year,” he said.
The Iron Range community “is so willing to give,” he said, adding that more than $2,000 has already been collected during this fund drive. For each dollar donated, patrons receive a raffle ticket with the chance to win one of an array of gift baskets or a 50-inch Philips smart television.
“We get a lot of feedback all year long” on Perkins’ support of GKTW. “People thank us for doing this,” Lushenko said.
Several Range families, as well as families across the state and country, have been granted GKTW trips. Since 1986, more than 175,000 children and families have been served.
The GKTW village is designed for children of all abilities. Families stay in brightly painted, fanciful storybook-like villas, and the town has an ice cream palace, theater, interactive water garden and wheelchair-accessible pool, arcade, giant Candy Land game playground, and much more.
The 53,000-square-foot “towne hall,” a two-story building designed with chocolate kisses, swirly lollipops and colorful gumdrops, features dining options in a gingerbread house. Perkins — under the name “Nancy’s Kitchen” — serves complimentary breakfasts and dinners to GKTW guests.
The village also features the Castle of Miracles. Its ceiling and an adjoining tower are covered with stars representing each child who has stayed at GKTW.
Families often visit the nearby Disney parks, but children who are to sick to leave the village still receive the experience with the Disney characters visiting each day.
GKTW was founded by the late Henri Landwirth, a Florida hotelier, philanthropist and Holocaust survivor, whose parents were both killed in Nazi concentration camps.
Landwirth, who died two years ago at age 91, had been asked to provide a complimentary stay for a little girl named Amy and her family during their visit to Florida. Amy, who had leukemia, wished to visit Orlando’s theme parks.
Landwirth gladly agreed to provide the free accommodations; however, the remainder of the family’s travel plans took too long to arrange, and Amy died before her wish was granted.
“This unfulfilled wish inspired the hotelier to make a vow that no child in need would ever be failed again,” according to the GKTW website.
Landwirth, and fellow colleagues in the hospitality and tourism industries, started bringing special needs families to Florida for “wish” trips free of charge — within 24 hours if need be. He called the project Give Kids The World, because that’s what he intended to do — provide magical experiences for youngsters experiencing life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Lushenko said he has been so moved by GKTW stories that he plans to one day “go down and volunteer” at the resort.
“The walls are filling up now” at the Mountain Iron Perkins, he said of the signature cards guests fill out when contributing to the fundraiser. “It’s really exciting.”
Raffle baskets include items ranging from a handmade baby blanket, afghans and scarves, to soaps, lotions, sporting goods, car washes and movie nights for both adults and kids.
Contributors include Bath & Body Works, Pro Image Sports of Duluth, Anytime Fitness, Skyline Social and Games, and Miller Mall Car Wash.
Perkins servers and staff are huge supporters of the fundraiser and look forward to it each year, Lushenko said.
Employees will raise additional funds for GKTW when they donate $100 for each pie they throw in the faces of Lushenko and Perkins of Mountain Iron Owners Jim Currie and Bob Yanish.
“The Range is a tight-knit community,” and with its continued generosity, Lushenko added, he is hopeful Kellie’s handmade thermometer will rise to the top.
