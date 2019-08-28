A lawsuit filed Monday by Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties against U.S. Steel is seeking to extend the mine life of Hibbing Taconite, a joint-venture operation owned by ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel.
Glacier Park is alleging U.S. Steel worked a sweetheart deal to get land leases from the Great Northern Iron Ore Properties Trust in 2010, breaching the intended operation of the trust, which said it would not extend leases beyond 2015 when it was set to dissolve.
The lease has been a behind-the-scenes issue at HibTac for years now, coming into the public light through the lawsuit, creating a series of questions about what happens next.
Let’s unpack those below.
What’s the goal of the lawsuit?
Basically, Glacier Park is asking the courts to break up the Carmi-Enterprise lease into three separate entities (Carmi-Campbell, Mississippi-Enterprise and Grant) for open market bidding. The end goal is to have the Carmi portion go to HibTac with U.S. Steel keeping control of the other two leases, which the lawsuit claims was the original intention of the trust. With HibTac projected to run out of ore by 2024, this would extend its mine life by about 12 years.
Was legal action necessary?
U.S. Steel and Glacier Park entered arbitration on March 27, but the sides agreed to negotiate outside the legal system with deadline of this past Monday. When a resolution wasn’t reached, Glacier Park filed the lawsuit “out of an abundance of caution” to preserve the statute of limitations, according to the complaint. Glacier Park said it’s still pursuing arbitration, meaning this could be settled out of court in a much faster manner. Lawsuits typically last a year or more, which puts HibTac in a more precarious situation.
Why didn’t arbitration work?
That’s a real unknown right now. Sources at the state level and within the industry said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Gov. Tim Walz’s office have been active in discussions, too. A problem might be that a decision such as this rests at the corporate levels at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh and not the local management teams, and that the issue hasn’t resonated out east.
What happens if HibTac doesn’t get the Carmi?
This is where things can be potentially ugly for HibTac and ArcelorMittal. The worst-case scenario is that HibTac goes dark around 2024 — potentially for good — threatening thousands of direct and indirect jobs on the Iron Range. The land in Nashwauk where Mesabi Metallics is at could come into play. Cleveland-Cliffs owns about 850 million tons of ore there, and a unified front between them and ArcelorMittal would present the most compelling reason for the state to pull Mesabi’s leases on Dec. 31 (if Mesabi doesn’t have its pellet plant completed). Outside of that, ArcelorMittal could be forced to buy pellets from Canada, which would hurt Minnesota through not only the loss of jobs, but also the loss of extraction tax revenue on ore.
What compels U.S. Steel to do this deal?
A social license to operate, essentially. Let’s remove the lawsuit’s accusations of how the leases were allegedly acquired for the sake of this question. U.S. Steel has 500 million tons of ore with no plan to mine it. HibTac needs ore reserves or it goes dark, killing off the jobs (including union ones at the plant), tax revenue, local businesses and more. For what? Competitive gain in the marketplace over Arcelor? But that’s not going to sit well among the state, local communities and United Steelworkers, all of who U.S. Steel has to continually work with for permits, leases, contract negotiations and more. It comes down to whether U.S. Steel officials can look the state, communities and union in the eye as they ask permission to do more business, knowing it played a large role in HibTac’s closure. Again, this all considers the worst-case scenario. If U.S. Steel strikes a deal soon, it’s likely this ultimately gets viewed as a speed bump.
What’s the timeline for HibTac to mine the Carmi?
As soon as possible. GNIOP thought back in 2010 that if it leased the land to HibTac and Cliffs (the managing agent of the plant at the time) that it would be mined or in the process of being mined before the trust dissolved in 2015. Unfortunately, even if a deal were finalized today to get the land to HibTac, the plant likely goes through a stretch where it either idles or operates at a lower capacity because of the time necessary to create a mine plan, permitting and other regulations to actually start mining the Carmi.
Why Glacier Park? What do they get out of this?
The lawsuit cites numerous internal memos, conversations and documents that the new owners of Glacier Park came into possession of when ConocoPhillips sold in 2016. That suggests Glacier Park — as opposed to ArcelorMittal, Cliffs or the state — have a paper trail to trace their claims. We may have to wait for the court process to move forward to completely understand what they’re sitting on.
As to what they gain, it’s mining royalties, but they’re in a win-win here. Glacier controls (at least some of) the leases being mined at Keetac, HibTac, the Carmi-Campbell and the Nashwauk property leased to Cliffs (about 800 million tons). They’re making royalties either way, but apparently see this as the only opportunity to mine the Carmi faster, while also keeping jobs alive locally at HibTac.
Could U.S. Steel be in jeopardy of losing Keetac?
Everything indicated in the lawsuit is that the intention of Glacier Park is to extract one lease for HibTac. That doesn’t mean a judge breaking up the Carmi-Enterprise wouldn’t impact Keetac’s leases. But the fact that Glacier Park attempted arbitration, and remains open to it as the preferred alternative, suggests they aren’t going to put the other two leases on the open market and really disrupt the Range balance of power.
