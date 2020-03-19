MPCA lifts lid on how it handled EPA concerns on PolyMet permits

Inside the old LTV processing plant in Hoyt Lakes.

 Eric Killelea

PolyMet Mining will have additional cash on hand, up to $30 million from its majority owner Glencore as the proposed copper-nickel mine faces pending legal challenges to the project.

In a press release Wednesday, the company said it will issue unsecured convertible debentures of up to $30 million to a subsidiary of Glencore, the Swiss-based global mining giant, that are convertible to stock.

Glencore owns 72 percent of the company, but the new debentures will increase its stake to 75 percent. Glencore has been the primary lender to PolyMet for a number of years as it tries to open Minnesota’s first-ever copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes. The $1 billion projects includes a mine near Babbitt and a processing plant in Hoyt Lakes, at the site of the former LTV.

Most of the funds will go toward legal battles around the mine’s permits, as well as other expenses. Environmental groups have fiercely opposed the project and a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling ordering a contested case study of PolyMet’s permits has been appealed to Minnesota Supreme Court by the company and state Department of Natural Resources.

“These funds provide the financial framework to continue to move the NorthMet Project forward while we continue to defend the permits we earned over an exceptionally long and rigorous process led by the state of Minnesota,” said PolyMet President and CEO Jon Cherry, in a press release.

