IRON RANGE — The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) is now offering the Grocery to Go program to homebound seniors.
AEOA is a leading non-profit in northeastern Minnesota, and Grocery to Go is offered throughout the Iron Range.
“AEOA offers the Grocery to Go Program to homebound seniors 60 years of age or better,” explained Dicie Hoover Senior Services Coordinator over email. “Or 60 year old seniors or better, that are fresh out of a surgery or illness that may need short-term help until they are well enough again to shop on their own,”
This is a volunteer-run program where volunteer shoppers collect and deliver groceries right to the home of seniors.
“We have clients in Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Chisholm, Gilbert, Eveleth, Aurora, Hoyt Lakes and Tower,” Hoover said.
From 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays , AEOA will call the senior member and ask what groceries they would like to order. Then, volunteer shoppers go out and deliver the groceries between Tuesday and Thursday of that same week.
“We require at least a $10 minimum order every week,” said Hoover explaining that the program works closely with area grocery stores. “The clients then send in payment to the grocery store within two days of ordering. We work with Super One in Virginia, both North and South. Super One in Biwabik, and Super One in Hibbing, Zups in Tower. We also have worked with the Chisholm Jubilee and the IGA in Hoyt Lakes in the past.”
For more information on the AEOA’s Grocery to Go program call the Senior Services office at 218-735-6899.
