ELY — The crispness of fall can already be felt in the northern Minnesota air.
So, why not stock up on cinnamon, bourbon or ginger maple syrup, Minnesota honey, a gathering of gourds, harvest vegetables, apple strudel and fresh dill?
And, hey, while you’re at it, listen to a master yodeler, watch rescue dogs do big-air stunts, take the kiddos to a petting zoo or out for a pony ride — or even purchase a fish-skin wallet for that person who has almost everything.
Those are just a few of things attendees can do at Ely’s 26th annual Harvest Moon Festival, set for Sept. 6 to 8 at Whiteside Park.
The festivities, which celebrate the change of seasons, are also “a good time to do pre-Christmas and holiday shopping,” says Ellen Cashman, festival director.
Harvest Moon is a juried art and craft festival brimming with the handcrafted original works of numerous artisans, after all, she said. There will be 125 art and craft booths, more than last year, Cashman said.
It’s also a good time to purchase products perfect for autumn, such as bottles of the Minnesota-produced maple syrups and raw, filtered or creamed honey from a farm that has been bee-keeping for 35 years, she said.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first two days, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
A one-day Harvest Market will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the park. Cashman said there will be a rainbow of fresh-picked crops — pumpkins, purple chrysanthemums, corn, tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, beets and fragrant dill.
The market will also sell organic eggs; fresh meats, including beef, pork, chicken, lamb and goat; Minnesota wild rice; and Finnish baked goods, such as tarts, cardamom bread and strudel.
It will be located not far from the bandshell, where there will be live music, and from the petting zoo, where children can feed goats while waiting for a ride on a Willow River Ranch pony.
“Kids, they just love it,” Cashman said of the pony adventures.
Vendors will have everything from handmade “fallish” flannel shirts to down vests and skirts, she said.
One artisan has “some nice hand-blown glass lamp shades in pretty colors of reds and purples” intertwined with “blacksmithed metal leafy” designs.
Another, Cashman said, sells handcrafted dyed wallets, bags and purses made from fish skins and other leathers.
There will be pottery, paintings, beadwork, hand-turned wooden bowls and much more.
“You can walk around the festival and get a down skirt, an interesting shirt, fabulous jewelry, a leather bag, and be all set” for fall, Cashman said.
“You can outfit your home with a cool coffee table, a neat lamp and a piece of art for over the fireplace.”
Or, you can shop for one-of-a-kind gifts for others, she added.
Returning this year, and coming from the Minnesota State Fair, will be the “All-Star Stunt Dogs Challenge,” starring pooches rescued from pounds and shelters. They will perform stunts, athletic feats and high-jumping challenges.
“They are so energetic” and delightful to watch, Cashman said. “They are all different breeds of dogs.”
The 30-minute shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 6; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 7; and 10 a.m. and noon Sept. 8. Following each, festival-goers will have a chance to meet the dogs.
Musical entertainment will kick off from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 6 with Timmy Haus, who performs a variety of styles, from Paul Simon to Johnny Cash.
The Singing Slovenes will be on stage from 11 am. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 8. The nonprofit group was formed to promote the Slovenian heritage through native costumes and songs. Their guest performer this year is Kerry Christensen, “The Yodeling Master.”
Of course, there will be plenty of festival food at the festivities — brats, hamburgers, barbecued pork sandwiches, Italian sausage piled with sautéed onions and peppers, fries, cheese curds, gyros, and Asian cuisine.
The Ely Kiwanis Club will sell fresh-baked blueberry pie, which sold out early during July’s Ely Blueberry Art Festival. Attendees can order a slice à la mode, or take home a whole pie.
The Harvest Moon Festival, sponsored by the Ely Chamber of Commerce, Events and Promotions, “is a great way to end the summer and celebrate the coming of autumn,” Cashman said. It attracts about 10,000 people each year.
“Take the drive to Ely, enjoy the view of the changing seasons, and come to the Harvest Moon Festival,” she said.
For more information, visit www.ely.org.
