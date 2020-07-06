Historic flag marks 125 years of iron ore

At sunrise on Friday, July 3, workers raised a 44-star American flag at the edge of the Hull Rust Mahoning Pit in Hibbing. The historic flag commemorated the day in 1895 when the first shovel lifted iron ore from the Mahoning Pit.
“That open pit of course started with a single scoop of ore 125 years ago today, about 170 feet above the flag,” said geologist Phil Larson. “Hibbing Taconite can trace its origin in a sense to the Mahoning Ore Company, and in fact is still mining taconite ore from the original Mahoning Ore Company lease.”
Hibbing Taconite is currently idled until staff returns July 27 and production resumes Aug. 6. That fact, coupled with COVID-19 health restrictions, prevented a more elaborate ceremony. But the flag, raised at sunrise and retired at sundown, remained visible from the Hull Rust Mine View.
The pit north of Hibbing represents one of the most important mining sites in American history. The rich hematite iron from the mines of Hibbing fed both world wars, including more than 75 percent of the ore required to fight World War II.
The enormous value of the ore mined from Hibbing made the village ground zero for a colorful political battle in the 1910s and ’20s. During several legal and political showdowns between former Mayor Victor Power and U.S. Steel the village gained the nickname “The Biggest Village in the World.”
The mining activity during the early 20th Century grew so frenzied that U.S. Steel’s Oliver Iron Mining Company negotiated to move the village of Hibbing two miles south beginning in 1917. Over the next several decades the whole town moved to its current location next to the former village of Alice.
