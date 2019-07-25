Hospitality awards now taking nominations

EVELETH — Dee Eisenach remembers well how honored she felt simply being nominated for the Iron Range Tourism Bureau’s Spirit of Hospitality Awards several years ago.
Eisenach’s mother accompanied her to the awards banquet and was simply “over the moon” when Eisenach, then employed at the Villas at Giants Ridge, won in the category of Best Hotel Guest Services.
It was “such an incredibly proud moment” for the mother — and the daughter, who felt recognized for her hard work.
“I was flattered beyond words,” Eisenach said, that “everyday kinds of things you do for people were recognized and appreciated by our guests and staff.”
Eisenach’s general manager had nominated her for those 2013 Iron Range Spirit of Hospitality Awards (SOHA).
Eisneach is now the general manager at The Lodge at Giants Ridge, in Biwabik, and “I nominated a couple of my employees” for this year’s honors. “It’s great validation and recognition from an employer and co-workers,” she said.
Those employees area also “so flattered,” and quite modest, Eisneach said. “They say, ‘I’m just doing my job.’”
SOHA, currently accepting nominations through Sept. 15, “is a great little program,” Eisenach added. It promotes “how important tourism is to us — and we are the face of it,” she said of hospitality workers.
“We want to be a bright, friendly face.” When guests at the hotel ask what there is to do in the area, “we want to name a few things for people” and engage in conversation with them, she said.
SOHA began in 2012, when 40 hospitably workers were nominated in nine categories ranging from servers to guest relations. A special category also recognizes the work of volunteers who help to promote the Iron Range. Last year, there were about 80 nominees.
“This event is a wonderful way to recognize and show appreciation for people in our region who work in customer service,” said Beth Pierce, director of the IRTB, a nonprofit destination marketing organization serving the communities of Hoyt Lakes, Aurora, Biwabik, Gilbert, Eveleth, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Buhl, Chisholm, Hibbing and Embarrass.
“All of northern Minnesota has a great tourism product. We have all have lakes, woods, trails, great golf, amazing attractions and so much more. Providing great customer service is a way for an area to really distinguish itself and keep visitors coming back,” she said.
“It’s especially important for those of us who work in the hospitality industry to thank the folks who are helping businesses survive and thrive right here” on the Range.
Anyone can nominate someone for an award by filling out an online form at www.ironrange.org/spirit-of-hospitality, or by calling 218-749-8161. Past candidates may be re-nominated.
Categories are: Bartender; Behind the Scenes, Food Production, Guest Relations; Hotel Guest Services; Retail Sales; Server; and Volunteer of the Year.
All nominees are asked to participate in a short interview to receive an invitation to the awards banquet for themselves and a guest.
The eighth annual event will be held Oct. 27 at the Eveleth Auditorium, catered by BoomTown Woodfire Bar & Grill of Eveleth.
Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, will be the special guest. He is a big supporter of tourism and the hospitality industry, Pierce said.
Each candidate will be recognized at the banquet and the winners will be announced. Additional tickets can be reserved and purchased online.
The most significant way hospitality employees can impact the Range is by offering “empathy and understanding” to guests and to endorse the area, Eisenach said. “Not everyone knows all our hidden gems. Being cordial is so important.”
Jen Zylka, general manager of the Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant in Mountain Iron, who won Best Bartender in 2016 and again as a special Hall of Fame Title Holder, agreed.
“Respecting and engaging your guests is the most important, making them feel welcome and warm to our wonderful area, sharing with them the fun places and sites to visit and popular events to attend and inspiring them to hopefully come and tour our great Iron Range again soon,” she said.
Zylka, who has been nominated for SOHA every year, said she greatly believes in “genuine hospitality — friendly and generous reception of new guests and old visitors.”
She began working in the field at age of 15, busing tables at A&W. “I’ve learned so many good things from all the places I’ve worked,” she said. “I take so much pride in having the ability to make someone’s day, whether it’s a patron who is from our area or someone passing through. I absolutely enjoy my job.”
Zylka said she feels “very blessed to be nominated for so many consecutive years.”
Eisenach added, “if we aren’t engaged and enthusiastic about what we are doing, our tourists can’t be.”
And people remember those who have provided good service, Pierce said.
“When people are making their decisions about where to stay and places to visit, they look at online reviews,” she said. “Getting great reviews by providing excellent customer service and hospitality is so important in attracting visitors.”
