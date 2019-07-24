GILBERT — Tuesday’s house fire between Eveleth and Gilbert resulted in the residence being called a total loss.
Around 2:30 p.m., the Gilbert Police and Fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire in the 4000 block of French Avenue East. When they arrived, they found a house totally engulfed in flames, according to a press release from Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar.
No residents were at home at the time of the fire. Two dogs were rescued and suffered burns and smoke inhalation, but both are expected to make full recoveries.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Responding departments included: Gilbert Fire Department, Gilbert Police Department, Eveleth Fire Department, Fayal Fire Department, Mountain Iron Fire Department, Virginia Fire Department, Biwabik Fire Department, Biwabik Township Fire Department along with the MN DNR, Eveleth Ambulance Service and the Eveleth Police Department.
