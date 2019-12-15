VIRGINIA — “We instruct every assessor to leave these at the door when no one is home,” said county assessor David Sipila on Friday afternoon, about the informational door hanger, while discussing the workings of his office.
St. Louis County assesses all properties every year. They are required to physically visit and reappraise properties every five years.
“The areas we don’t [physically] go to don’t stay the same,” Sipila said at the new government building in Virginia. “We make changes based on sales.”
Property values are derived from sales throughout a neighborhood. If homes in a neighborhood are selling for higher amounts, there will be a higher assessed value to other properties.
For example, although Eveleth wasn’t reappraised, or visited, the property assessments are increasing this year because of sales. Similarly, Pike Township will see assessments decrease.
The county reappraises, or physically visits, properties in a given area on a five-year cycle. This year, all of Virginia and the west side of Hibbing were reappraised.
In 2020, areas including Kinney, Mountain Iron, Wuori and Sandy will be visited.
In 2021, Buhl will be among those visited.
In 2022, Chisholm, Cinton, Fayal, Eveleth and Hoyt Lakes will be visited.
In 2023, those visited will include Gilbert, Biwabik and White.
Virginia will be revisited in 2024.
Due to the size of Hibbing and Duluth, they are not reappraised in one year, but in a cycle by area.
Throughout the five-year cycle, all of Hibbing, and the rest of the county, will be reappraised.
This year, the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office reappraised properties about 3,884 taxable parcels in Virginia.
Of Virginia properties, 1,147 (30 percent) of properties decreased in value, 137 (4 percent) had no value change and 2,600 (67 percent) of properties increased in value.
On Tuesday evening, Virginia held its Truth and Taxation meeting where property owners could discuss their preliminary property tax statement. Multiple property owners addressed the city council concerning the effect of the reappraisals on their tax totals. Many attendees reported not receiving a door hanging when an assessor stopped at their property when no one was home.
There is no way to verify if the door hangers were or weren't left at empty houses earlier this year.
On Friday morning, a new map was open in County Commissioner Keith Nelson’s Virginia office. Lying across an oversized table was a detailed map of Duluth.
“Many commercial properties in Duluth haven’t been reappraised in 10 years,” he explained. The map was an enlargement of a commercial portion of the city with property information highlighted in yellow. “Some commercial properties west of Mesaba Avenue haven’t been reappraised for 15 years.”
The rest of the county has been reappraised within the past five years.
“We need to get Duluth done. Taxpayers in my district are paying more than their fair share and Duluth is not,” Nelson added.
He explained that when properties haven’t been reappraised in so long, they are likely to see values double and triple.
“It is our intention to complete this for this year’s assessment,” Sipila said, when asked about that geographic area later that day.
Patrick Orent, appraisal supervisor for St. Louis County, explained that inspections will be completed in 2019 and a value will be established on Jan. 2, 2020; this will impact taxes due in 2021.
“I want the entire county assessed fairly and uniformly,” Nelson said. “It should either be done right or not at all.”Conversation steered to the Truth and Taxation meeting Tuesday night. “Myself and Virginia’s Mayor Larry Cuffe are friends. It is OK for him to be wrong, and here he was wrong.”
Nelson was referring to a comment by Cuffe at Tuesday’s meeting when he said, “I think a lot of properties were overassessed. I don’t understand and that is frustrating to me and to you. You’ve come here for answers that we can’t give you. If we were doing these assessments I don’t think you’d be here today.”
Until 2015, Virginia assessed its own properties. It was done on a rotating cycle where each property would be assessed in five years. When the city assessor retired in 2014 and a new one couldn’t be found, the county took over the responsibility.
Nelson explained that this change has saved money because the city kept a full office, as did the county.
“It is fair now that all properties are done at one time,” said Nelson. “Real estate markets can radically change in a five-year cycle.” When all assessed at once, the market will evenly impact all properties. Nelson’s office is currently looking at the reappraisals on four or five properties in Virginia. Constituents brought their concerns to the commissioner and his office is reviewing them.
“They are all lower valued properties,” he said. “Where they had been valued between $18,000-$20,000, they are now in the $30,000 range.”
Although Nelson stands behind the work done by the assessor’s office, he does explain there are checks and balances in the office and throughout the system.
“If we find mistakes, we will fix them,” he said, saying that people have the right to question their property value.
Property owners received statements listing a property’s reappraisal value and preliminary tax amount.
“The goal is for everyone to feel that they were treated fairly and consistently. That is our job,” said Nelson, quickly adding, “Not everyone will see these amounts as good.”
Nelson explained that the County now assesses all properties. There are no longer city assessors.
“We have, in the past, found properties that were never assessed,” he said. “We are making sure things are done fairly. The tax burden should be spread across everyone.”
