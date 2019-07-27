Infections that resist antibiotics a growing concern

It’s been a common school of thought that when someone contracts an infection, they go to the doctor and receive a common antibiotic to fight off the ailment.
But there is growing concern in the health care industry that overprescribing antibiotics is leading to more infections that are able to fight off the tried and tested antidotes. That’s sounding some alarm bells with regulators and providers, who are now working to change the thought process around treating common infections with antibiotics, and educating patients about the perils of overuse.
“Resistance of these infections to the typical antibiotics we rely on is becoming increasingly concerning,” said Tammy Hale, a nurse specialist and team lead for the Infection Control Assessment and Response Program (ICAR) at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
ICAR is a program sponsored by the Center for Disease Control to help states improve infection prevention. Hale works with providers on a stewardship program that tracks infections and antibiotic use.
“Antibiotics are a great way to treat, but are overused in times they are not needed,” she said in a recent phone interview. “That’s how these resistant organisms have come about. It’s been a concern for quite some time.”
Reducing patients’ reliance on antibiotics is a big challenge for care providers. It’s in the culture, Hale said. Patients go to their doctor with an infection or a perceived infection and demand antibiotics to treat their symptoms. But sometimes, one isn’t needed, which can present a conflict for provider and patient.
“That’s a real challenge,” Hale added. “It’s a change in culture. Sometimes people are certain they need antibiotics when they’re clearly not needed.”
From a national perspective, antibiotics to treat common urinary tract infections are becoming less effective, due in part to overuse. That’s forcing doctors to prescribe a heftier intravenous antibiotic. Globally, research shows one-third of UTIs in Britain are resistant to common antibiotics.
Local physicians say the IV treatment can be a logistical hurdle since a home infusion service is needed for about two weeks, but not difficult to administer, even in more rural areas thanks to home health nurses.
Dr. Nathan Hoffmann, a physician with Essentia Health, said UTIs are one of the more confounding ailments to treat. A person with recurring UTIs is less serious than someone with an infected kidney stone, but it’s hard to know when to treat those patients.
He generally sees people who have five to six UTIs a year, more than the average of one, and the number of those patients is rising.
“The recurring UTI person is less serious but the most frustrating,” Hoffmann said in a phone interview. “You want to help them by giving them antibiotics, but you know you have the potential to create resistance. It’s more difficult understanding what the right time to treat is.”
Research is also pushing providers to be more judicious in using antibiotics, and Hoffmann said it comes down to correctly diagnosing the issue. Sometimes that can be done by not assuming the problem is a UTI, or by performing a urine culture that tests for bacteria, which presents the problem of insurance coverage and possibly waiting days for a patient to be relieved of pain.
In older people, Hoffmann added, bladders tend to act like they have a UTI or it could just be a case of an overactive bladder. He recommends people with more than five UTIs a year to think about seeing a specialist.
“The rise [of drug-resistant infections] is happening because we have been so cavalier in thinking that everything going on with the bladder is a UTI,” he said. “With that you would say, make sure you’re treating the right thing.”
Jacy Walters, the Antimicrobial Resistance head for the Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division of MDH, said the state is focused on responding to each case — UTI or otherwise — when a course antibiotics doesn’t kill an infection. When a case occurs, they isolate it and follow CDC protocol to contain it, while relying on ICAR, labs and preventionists at the care providers to move forward.
Hale said the level of response depends on the organism they’re dealing with, noting some have been around for decades.
“If it’s a new and more novel one we can go on site to provide assistance if needed,” she said. “Sometimes its education on what this new resistance organism is, and how to prevent the spread.”
Public education is the primary focus for Walters and MDH. The agency is working to combat threats through a collaborative that looks at the human, animal and environmental components that lead to resistance. They focus on education patients, providers and policymakers on the issues in a multi-disciplinary setting that extends beyond the MDH.
One of those efforts is the Only When Needed (OWN) campaign that pushes consumers to be more mindful of when to use antibiotics. The program is in its pilot phase to make sure the messaging is reaching their end goals.
“We’ve tackled so many resources specific to health care,” Walters said. “Now we’re focused on the public and public education as it relates to antibiotics and antibiotic stewardship.”
Outside of the OWN campaign, Walters said people can do a lot of work up front to decrease the need for antibiotics like the basics of washing hands, covering coughs and vaccinating. She also encouraged people to not ask for antibiotics unless necessary, take them as prescribed and only take antibiotics prescribed for the specific ailment they were given.
“That’s a big challenge for health care providers,” Hale added. “They’re spending a lot of time trying to educate patients that there are risks involved every time you take an antibiotic.”
