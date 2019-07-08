St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle versus moose crash on Sunday near Hoyt Lakes.
At 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Amaya Nelson, 17, of Milledgeville, Georgia, was driving with passenger Remington Delinger, 22, of Two Harbors, along Forest Highway 11 in Bassett Township when the vehicle crashed into a moose that was in the road.
The accident occurred about five miles southeast of Hoyt Lakes.
Both Nelson and Delinger were transported by Hoyt Lakes Ambulance to Essentia-Health Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora with non-life threatening injuries.
