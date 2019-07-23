TOWER — Come to be inspired. Leave being enlightened. Two area groups come together to inspire women at this season’s most fashionable event.
Inspiring Women is a new event to the area which will include a fashion show, art talk and clothing boutique to benefit PEO DX Local Chapter and Women of St. James Presbyterian Church of Tower.
Set for Thursday it is billed to be an inspiring and moving event.
Inspiring Women will include a presentation by guest speaker Carmel Iron Anderson, who grew up in Duluth but who now lives in Ketchikan, Alaska.
For the past several years, Anderson has worked with Alaskan women who have been abused to create art installations that bring awareness and healing to women and communities. “We are excited for this event and that Carmel will be speaking,” said Betty Irons, one of the event organizers.
Anderson will be sharing her story in a presentation called “Inspiring Hope.”
“My inspiration is bringing awareness of the unheard voices, in communities, to those who care,” she said between flights Tuesday. “That is when change can happen. I know the strength, wisdom and love people have on the Iron Range for each other. They are a tight knit community. It is often those who go unseen and unheard that need the most help. We all need help at different points in our lives. Caring and resiliency will make the Iron Range, and our country, a better place. “
Anderson describes herself as an artist, a visual sociologist.
“I want to bring real life in front of people,” she admits that she doesn't have all the answers but maybe those viewing the art will help find the answers. “Working together we can find solutions to help meet peoples’ needs. By bringing a variety of viewpoints together we can make a positive change. People need to be heard and believed to start the road to healing and recovery.”
Anderson has created, among other works of art, the Hope Quilt. Through the Hope Quilt, Anderson weaved together memories of women who have been marginalized and abused.
The Hope Quilt will be on display during the Inspiring Women event.
As a bonus, following the talk, there will also be a fashion boutique and show.
Local women will model during the “Fashions was a Story” fashion show.
“Twice as Nice” is the name of the fashion boutique set up for this event. Gently used, stylish clothing and accessories will be available for purchase.
If you would like to donate for this boutique, you may bring items on Thursday.
All proceeds for this event will benefit the two local groups of PEO DX Local Chapter and Women of St. James Presbyterian Church of Tower for their programming and philanthropy work.
St. James Presbyterian Church’s Community Outreach is focused on proving community programming to the area.
“This event is part of a ‘pay it forward’ challenge to the members of St. James where they sponsor or lead an activity or provide funding to support the good works of the church,” according to a press release for the event.
PEO is an international women’s organization focused on providing funding to educate women.
There are several PEO chapters throughout the region and membership in PEO Chapter DX, the group putting on this event, range from Virginia to Lake Vermilion.
Together, this church group and community organization is excited to present Inspiring Women.
Inspiring Women is an event set for Thursday at the Tower Civic Center. It will begin at 1 p.m. Entrance fee is $15 which includes coffee, tea and desserts and door prizes.
All checks should be made payable to St. James Presbyterian Church.
