Iowa couple survives Sunday plane crash near Eveleth

Aerial photos show the wreckage of a plane crash along Bodas Road in Fayal Township on Sunday evening. Two survivors were located near the accident site. They were the only passengers on board.

EVELETH — A married couple from Iowa survived a small plane crash Sunday in an isolated marshy area near Eveleth.

The pilot, Richard Zahasky, 73, and Roseann Zahasky, 68, both of Decorah, Iowa, were identified by authorities, the Eveleth Police Department said Monday. First responders found them after an “extensive search” and they were treated and released from a nearby hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration was on scene Monday and investigating the crash.

The site sits roughly 3 miles from the airport near Bodas and Clyde roads in Fayal Township, about 1 mile from where U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone and members of his family and staff died in a plane crash in 2002.

After the most recent crash, John Burgess, the manager of Tower Municipal Airport, said he learned about the plane crash on the airport radio on Sunday morning. Tower Mayor Orlyn Kringstad, who received information from local emergency responders, called Burgess to ask for details about the pilot and the plane. “It’s a sad deal,” Burgess said Sunday, adding that he “never met the pilot and never saw anyone get on board” — an uncommon situation as he often meets with pilots who visit the region in the summertime. There was not a flight plan readily available.

Burgess confirmed that a pilot flew the “Saratoga, low-wing Piper PA-32” into the small Tower airport from an unknown destination on July 2. The plane departed at about 10 a.m. Sunday for Wisconsin.

Eveleth Deputy Chief Jesse Linde said on Monday that initial information suggests the pilot reported experiencing engine trouble at about 11 a.m. Sunday after flying out of the Tower airport. Zahaska tried to land at the Eveleth-Virginia airport, but realizing he was unable to do so, he started looking for a “soft place” to land and put the plane down in an area south of the airport.

Authorities investigating plane crash on the Iron Range

St. Louis County Sheriff Deputies control access along Bodas Road in Fayal Township Sunday evening. Rescue first responders in the background set up a staging area to respond to a plane crash in a swampy area of the woods near the intersection of Bodas and Clyde Roads. The area of the crash is near the Eveleth Airport and about a mile from where a plane crash in 2002 killed Senator Paul Wellstone, members of his staff and family.

First responders received reports of a possible downed aircraft at 3:02 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., rescue squads were navigating “the rocky terrain of wooded swamp” and attempting to build a road to the crash site, Linde said.

Responding agencies included the Gilbert Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Eveleth Fire Department, Eveleth Ambulance, Fayal Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Virginia Ambulance, Hibbing Ambulance and the East Range Police Department.

