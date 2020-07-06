Iowa couple survives Sunday plane crash near Eveleth

EVELETH — A married couple from Iowa survived a small plane crash Sunday in an isolated marshy area near Eveleth.
The pilot, Richard Zahasky, 73, and Roseann Zahasky, 68, both of Decorah, Iowa, were identified by authorities, the Eveleth Police Department said Monday. First responders found them after an “extensive search” and they were treated and released from a nearby hospital.
The Federal Aviation Administration was on scene Monday and investigating the crash.
The site sits roughly 3 miles from the airport near Bodas and Clyde roads in Fayal Township, about 1 mile from where U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone and members of his family and staff died in a plane crash in 2002.
After the most recent crash, John Burgess, the manager of Tower Municipal Airport, said he learned about the plane crash on the airport radio on Sunday morning. Tower Mayor Orlyn Kringstad, who received information from local emergency responders, called Burgess to ask for details about the pilot and the plane. “It’s a sad deal,” Burgess said Sunday, adding that he “never met the pilot and never saw anyone get on board” — an uncommon situation as he often meets with pilots who visit the region in the summertime. There was not a flight plan readily available.
Burgess confirmed that a pilot flew the “Saratoga, low-wing Piper PA-32” into the small Tower airport from an unknown destination on July 2. The plane departed at about 10 a.m. Sunday for Wisconsin.
Eveleth Deputy Chief Jesse Linde said on Monday that initial information suggests the pilot reported experiencing engine trouble at about 11 a.m. Sunday after flying out of the Tower airport. Zahaska tried to land at the Eveleth-Virginia airport, but realizing he was unable to do so, he started looking for a “soft place” to land and put the plane down in an area south of the airport.
First responders received reports of a possible downed aircraft at 3:02 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., rescue squads were navigating “the rocky terrain of wooded swamp” and attempting to build a road to the crash site, Linde said.
Responding agencies included the Gilbert Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Eveleth Fire Department, Eveleth Ambulance, Fayal Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Virginia Ambulance, Hibbing Ambulance and the East Range Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.