IRE receives $104k in endowment for scholarships

VIRGINIA — During a celebration at Mesabi Range College, $104,000 was presented to for engineering scholarships by representatives of Packaging Corporation of America (PCA).
“We are pleased to be associated with Iron Range Engineering,” said Lori Lyman, public affairs manager of PCA, during the Wednesday celebration of the Bell Program. “So much so, that we are presenting a $100,000 endowment for scholarships.”
Lyman recognized that endowments need investments and take time to be presented as scholarships.
“We wanted the scholarships to begin immediately,” Lyman continued. “So we added another $4,000 in order to be able to do that.”
The Bell Program is an upper level two-and-a-half year bachelor of science degree engineering program at Mesabi Range College in Virginia. The program was launched in August and Wednesday’s celebration focused on the first-semester’s success. It is the newest step in advancing engineering education on Minnesota's Iron Range.
The Bell Program was built off of the success of the two-year Iron Range Engineering (IRE) program, which began in 2009. IRE is a four-year engineering degree and is a partnership between Mesabi Range College, Itasca Community College and Minnesota State University, Mankato.
One downfall to IRE is the limited number of students to draw from in northeastern Minnesota.
Taking this local engineering education to the next level, the Bell Program is a self-sustaining program designed to attract students from across the nation.
Through the Bell Program, students receive one semester of engineering studies at Mesabi Range College followed by a two-year paid co-op work experience while students continue to earn their degree.
Co-ops are worldwide from companies such as Daimler, Winnebago, Braun Intertec, and Packing Corporation of America. These companies have also committed to hiring individual Bell Program students.
The Bell Program is the only of its kind in the nation and brings classroom education, paid co-op work experience together while the student earns their engineering degree and making possible future career connections.
Student Chaun Gregg spoke during the celebration about the individualized support and guidance the students have received from staff and faculty this semester.
“There is a level of care we are receiving here that we wouldn’t find elsewhere,” Gregg said. “Everyone here truly cares about us and supports us.”
Lyman said that PCA’s leadership is absolutely thrilled with the caliber of students the Bell Program is producing.
“We find IRE students not only technically and professionally prepared but also their leadership skills are really second to none,” she said announcing they had just hired five IRE graduates, to full-time positions. While working with the program, PCA has had 16 co-ops and are set to have seven more next year. “IRE students receive a high quality education in a small town setting and this is really, to us, what makes the difference.”
Lyman said PCA appreciates what IRE does to address the region’s workforce shortage by educating engineers who want to live in this rural setting.
Following the presentation, the Iron Range Higher Education Committee held their regular meeting. State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, is the chair of the committee and was excited about the Bell Program.
“This is an exciting project,” she said following the presentations. “It is entirely unique. It is targeting out of state students to take our knowledge back to their different regions.”
State Sen. David J. Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, was also impressed.
“The engineering program at Mesabi Range College has exceeded all expectations. The Bell Program has brought more students to our region,” Tomassoni said. “There are exciting opportunities for these engineering students. The Bell Program has had success working with industry. This donation is emblematic of the success of the program.”
