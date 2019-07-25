Iron Range lawmakers respond to PolyMet letter

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers, headed by those on the Iron Range, voiced their support for the proposed PolyMet mining project currently embroiled in a tug-of-war over its permits.
The letter and separate statements from five members of the Minnesota Democratic-Famer-Labor Party — Sens. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and Erik Simonson of Duluth, as well as Reps. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, Rob Ecklund of International Falls and Julie Sandstede of Hibbing — underscore a years-long inter-party rift around what would be the state’s first copper-nickel project.
Those differences have been silent of late, but rose back to the surface Wednesday when 18 Democratic lawmakers, mostly from the Twin Cities, asked Gov. Tim Walz to drop all permits for the project. They said recent reports about the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency failing to address concerns from the federal EPA about the mine raised questions about the entire process.
But after 14 years of environmental review, the DFLers supporting the project said PolyMet has met the standards set forth by the state. Six lawmakers on Thursday, including Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids and Rep. Dale Lueck of Aitkin, both Republicans, rejected claims of insufficient permits. Simonson was not included on the letter but issued a separate statement.
"The claims by metro legislators and anti-mining groups about PolyMet Mining are downright fabrications," the legislators wrote. "The people of the Iron Range deserve better. The people of the state of Minnesota deserve better. There is no scandal. The agencies have done their jobs. The letter of the law was followed to a 'T.'"
In a separate statement, Lislegard said the Iron Range has patiently waited for the project and jobs to come to fruition. PolyMet is expected to create 360 permanent jobs and 1,000 more in spin-off industries.
A former city councilor and mayor in Aurora, one of the cities set to benefit the most from the project, Lislegard has advocated for the mine for more than a decade as a public official and community organizer through Jobs for Minnesotans.
That advocacy has led Range Democrats right into the middle of the party’s often-public spats about copper-nickel project, including resolutions that sought to make opposition to new form of mining an official DFL stance.
"Minnesota’s permitting process demonstrates we can perform this mining in a way that not only creates good-paying jobs but will protect our treasured clean water resources,” Lislegard said. “I will continue to educate, advocate and fight for our way of life and put people of the Iron Range before politics.”
For now, Walz has not made any public statements on the MPCA permit issue, but said his administration is reviewing the permits and the process.
Opposition to the mine has intensified in recent weeks after Swiss mining conglomerate Glencore took the majority share of PolyMet through a June stock offering. Glencore’s environmental and labor history has raised the ire of environmental groups already opposed to the project. This past Monday, some of those groups called on Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to investigate whether PolyMet accurately conveyed its relationship with Glencore, the primary lender to the company in recent years.
The 18 DFLers who wrote to Walz referenced a recently released EPA memo, first reported on by the Star Tribune, showing the federal agency continued to urge the MPCA to set stiffer standards on its water permit.
Those revelations have prompted the EPA's Office of the Inspector General and the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor to review how the federal agency’s comments were handled. The state Court of Appeals also took an interest in the case, sending it back to district court to review “procedural irregularities” in the permitting process.
"We need to recognize that this flawed process resulted in flawed permits," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.