The commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation on Thursday announced his approval of a $250,000 grant to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for a new water tower.
“After gathering additional information from our funding partners, I am pleased to move forward with this important infrastructure project to provide clean drinking water for the residents of Mahnomen and Brookston,” IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips said in a statement. “The project meets our program guidelines and aligns with our mission and vision to foster vibrant growth and economic prosperity in northeastern Minnesota.”
The Fond du Lac Band plans to use the funding toward paying the $1.3 million first phase of the four-phase $11.93 million project.
The decision from Phillips comes more than two weeks after members of the IRRR board tabled the request. The board, mostly Iron Range based state senators and representatives advising the state agency, reasoned that the Fond du Lac band have “anti-mining” views and should not have access to taconite production tax dollars from mining companies in lieu of property taxes.
IRRR grant manager Chris Ismil said during the board meeting June 10 that “the Fond du Lac reached out and applied like any other entity in the service area.” He added, “To be honest, it scored above other projects. From the state’s policies and procedures, it met all the criteria and it scored high.” Ismil explained that the band’s project ranked high on the board’s criteria especially since “the water serving these folks is not drinkable and has been contaminated at a level that could make some ill.”
Still, board members did not approve the clean water project. “I’m pretty uncomfortable with this request,” State Sen. Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, said during the board meeting. “I’d like to do something for this part of the taconite relief area because we don’t get many requests, but I can’t remember us ever doing a grant to a local unit of government that is publicly anti-mining.”
Bakk referred to the Fond du Lac Band’s support for wild rice standards for sulfate pollution when saying such a push only increases the difficulty to launch the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mining project.
He also noted the band’s involvement in a lawsuit aimed to require U.S. Steel to clean up pollution from its Minntac tailings basin near Virginia. The lawsuit, he said, puts Minntac’s mine “at risk.” The band has never publicly opposed taconite mining, which generates funds the IRRR uses for projects.
State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, echoed similar concerns and made a motion to table the request, delaying the project to serve the communities of Mahnomen and Brookston. “I, too, am uncomfortable, for all the reasons that Sen. Bakk brought up,” he said during the meeting.
The board’s actions created a firestorm from environmental groups like WaterLegacy and others actress the state and prompted The Timberjay to write an editorial saying that the “board’s action is contrary to the principles of a government that operates fairly and with due process for all of its citizens.”
“That this most recent IRRR board action was targeted against Native Americans, another minority group that has suffered from bias and discrimination in America, only highlights the tone-deaf nature of Iron Range legislators,” reads the editorial which was shared widely on social media.
Hibbing author and historian Aaron Brown wrote a column calling the IRRRB to “adapt or be smashed to pieces.” “Is the agency here to serve the common good of all residents?” Brown asked in his blog and column for the Mesabi Daily News. “Or is it just the arm of an entrenched political establishment that uses funding to suppress dissent, control local governments and project outsized power for a few politicians?”
Bakk’s dismissal of Fond du Lac’s request stirred memories of him inspiring a boycott of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa over what he deemed were anti-mining views.
In February, Bakk canceled his annual political fundraiser at the Bois Forte Band-owned Fortune Bay Casino Resort. He did so after the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe wrote a letter in January in support of DFL Congresswoman Betty McCollum’s proposal to ban copper-nickel mining on 234,000 acres of federally owned land near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The Bois Forte never expressed individual opposition to the project. Still, Bakk’s actions were supported by Iron Range based elected officials, and mining unions who boycotted Fortune Bay, the largest business on the reservation.
The MDN reached out to Bakk and Tomassoni on Thursday evening, but they were not immediately available for comment.
