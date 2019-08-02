John Baxter receives state award for his work

EVELETH — John Baxter, long associated with labor relations at the former Erie Mining Company and now with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. at United Taconite in Eveleth, has received the Minnesota 2019 Business Partner award for his dedicated work in promoting the Range's mining industry and acquainting area youth with career opportunities in mining.
Baxter, of Eveleth, was nominated by Shannon Malovrh on behalf of the East Range Partnership of the Minnesota Association of Career and Technical Administrators.
Baxter is director of labor relations for Cliffs United Taconite. "John is a real asset to our education communities and is very deserving of the award," Malovrh said in a news release. She is career and technical education and service learning coordinator for the East Range School-to-Work and Tech Prep Partnership. "John is an exceptional board member and business representative on the East Range Partnership Board. He is an active participant and truly creates avenues to connect business and educational opportunities. This has been demonstrated by multiple student career exploration tours at Cliffs in Eveleth, many of which John has taken the time to help conduct himself. Last year he opened the door to teacher internship opportunities which was a great success and hopefully will be repeated," Malovrh said.
Baxter was honored to receive the award. His background is in human resources/labor relations and also includes managing a multi-site wood product manufacturing business — he was manager and co-owner of Woodline Manufacturing Inc. outside Eveleth. He graduated from Mesabi Community College, received a degree in business management and a master’s in industrial relations at the University of Minnesota. "I started my career in labor relations at Erie Mining Company and gained general human resource management experience at Donaldson manufacturing company in the Twin Cities," Baxter said in an email. "While my wife and I enjoyed the Twin Cities area and have lots of family there, we chose to return to northern Minnesota to raise our family. Even though my wife Kathy actually grew up in tropical Madagascar, we both enjoy the year-round outdoor recreational opportunities that northern Minnesota has to offer." After about 10 years in manufacturing, he returned to resources/labor relations at LTV Steel Mining Company, and after LTV's closing in 2001, he joined EVTAC Mining, which later became United Taconite. "Kathy is a retired special education teacher, and we raised three children here in northern Minnesota, all of whom are still in Minnesota and also love the outdoor recreation. I have a son and also a son-in-law that work for Cleveland Cliffs," Baxter said.
In nominating Baxter, Malovrh said she has worked with him on the Essentia Health Regional Foundation Board and as an East Range Partnership Board member.
Baxter said, "My experience in mining and manufacturing and in human resources has made me very aware of the importance to a business of having engaged, skilled employees. To maintain a sustainable supply of such employees for the future, it's important that the local schools continue to provide the necessary career and technical exposure and education. Given the declining enrollment in our own area, its also important that we be able to attract applicants up to our area to fill needed positions as our current workforce retires. I’ve long found that, if we are able to expose students to iron ore mining, and demonstrate to them how environmentally sustainable mining can provide them with an interesting and highly rewarding, long-term career opportunity — while also providing them the outdoor recreational opportunities and quality of life that many only can experience on their weekends — we can keep more students from moving south, and recruit applicants from other areas."
One of the things Baxter has done to promote the exposure to the many careers that iron ore mining offers is to participate on the East Range School-to- Work and Technical Prep Partnership, which administers the federal Perkins program funds intended to promote career and technical education. "Through working with that group, which includes the high school principals from the region, I recognized that our regional high school teachers would also benefit from more exposure to mining, so they can bring that knowledge into the classroom and relate it to the day-to-day instructional activities," Baxter said. "Last summer we offered a summer employment position to a local career and technical teacher from Northeast Range schools, Ryan Lindsay. Ryan worked at the plant for the summer, and got direct experience on our process, the environmental and safety systems we employ to assure we mine sustainably, and the activities of the various skilled craft-people we have working at United Taconite."
Baxter said Lindsay gave positive feedback — "the summer’s experience was rich with information and examples he could bring to his students the following year." And Lindsay arranged to bring about 40 high school students on a tour of United Taconite "to see our processes, systems and careers for themselves, and learn more about the important industry many of their parents work in." Baxter believes the project brought the Partnership award from the Minnesota Association for Career and Technical Administrators.
Baxter also supported a donation of $25,000 to help renovate the nursing lab on the Mesabi Range Eveleth Campus. Baxter and Cliffs also donated approximately 80 books to local high schools, including the book, "Iron Will, Cleveland-Cliffs and the Mining of Iron Ore 1847-2006."
