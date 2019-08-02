Keeping Barb’s Fried Bread tradition alive at fair

CHISHOLM — If you’ve attended Iron Range festivals, events or parades this summer — or, well, really any summer for the past many decades — you’re sure to have come across Barb’s Fried Bread stand.
It’s as iconic as the woman who started it — 51 years ago.
And, with two trailers, now, it’s busier than ever.
Such was the case Thursday afternoon at the St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm, as customers lined up for the deep-fried dough treat covered in cinnamon sugar.
What hasn’t changed is the recipe. They are still making it like Barb did, said the late Barb Leinonen’s niece, Donna Walls.
Walls began working for her aunt when she was 16 and has now had the business for 16 years.
“It means so much to me” to carry on the business Leinonen started, Walls said. Her aunt died more than two years ago and was — and yet remains — “an icon.”
It all started one day when Leinonen was making fried bread at the family cabin. Her grandkids, who called the treat “funny-kookins,” were looking for something to do, and Leinonen suggested they try selling the bread around the area. They quickly sold out and asked for more.
That got Leinonen thinking — perhaps the fried bread could be marketed.
She and daughter Debbie Keating-Babbini soon began selling Barb’s Fried Bread.
They eventually passed the food trailer enterprise on to Walls and her husband, Wally. When Wally died more than a year ago, Walls went into business with her sister, Dana Petersen.
Walls, who teaches English at Eveleth-Gilbert high school, said the summertime work helped pay for her daughter Sarah’s college education.
Sarah, who now has children ages 4 and 2, will one day take over the business to help put her own kids through school, Walls said.
Barb’s Fried Bread will probably sell close to 1,000 of the treats during the five days of the county fair, she said.
“People-watching” is the best part of the job, she added. “I love seeing everybody, seeing people I haven’t seen in years.”
The two trailers travel to 16 to 20 events each summer. “We stick to the Iron Range,” Walls said.
While being in a festive setting is always fun, running the food trailers is “a lot of work,” she noted.
It takes three hours just to set up. And Walls leaves transportation of the trailers to her sister, she laughed.
“We have a really good crew to work with,” she added. “Learning how to stretch the dough” is the most difficult part for new employees. It takes a lot of practice, Walls said.
Of course, standing over the fryer on hot days is not the most pleasant, she admitted, telling how her sister still talks about the day at a past St. Louis County Fair when the temperature was 95 outside — hotter inside the trailer — and the only relief was to take breaks by sitting in air-conditioned vehicles.
“So far it’s been nice this year,” Walls said Thursday.
And it’s all worth it to carry on Barb Leinonen’s vision of sharing the tasty fried bread with generation after generation of Iron Rangers.
