KKK baggies placed in College Park driveways

VIRGINIA — Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Marlise Riffel bundled in her winter coat and leashed her excited dog for their morning walk.
As normal, the pair left through the front door, but that morning, something not-so-normal was awaiting them in their driveway.
“I saw a baggie in the driveway and picked it up,” she said. The small plastic bag was full of pea gravel and informational fliers for white nationalists.
In January 2018, Range residents in Virginia, Embarrass and Buhl were papered with similar handouts from a North Carolina-based group calling itself the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, according to Forum News Service. It happened right around Martin Luther King Day that year.
Then, in response to the hate-speech in the fliers, Riffel knew a response was needed and took out an advertisement in the Mesabi Daily News denouncing the hate-speech.
“I was a little nervous to open it,” said Riffel over the phone Thursday when asked exactly what was in the baggie.
She read from the sheets she pulled from the bag: “Interracial dating is wrong... Jews hate arian race. What race was Adam? Facts that prove holocaust a lie...There are several pages here.”
Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said no reports were made to the Virginia Police Department about the materials and had no comment on the handouts.
“It is creepy that people were creeping on our driveway and leaving messages,” said Riffel when asked how she felt about the situation, noting that material was left around the block. “This (the KKK) is not new. Nothing shocks me but disconcerting KKK trying to organize in Virginia.”
