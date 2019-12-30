LAKELAND — As the year 2019 draws to a close, today is the last day for the December Dyno Nobel calendar photograph. But the idyllic picture of snow-covered trees framing a red barn in the countryside of Lakeland south of Biwabik is surely a keeper. It was taken by Joe Hejny, longtime employee and executive of the explosives company Dyno Nobel.
The photo of the Lakeland barn was used in the Dyno Nobel 2019 calendar and is the Dyno Nobel 2019 Christmas card photo. Dyno Nobel started its employee calendar in 2018 and continued it in 2019. “I was fortunate to qualify for it each year. Several hundred employee photos are submitted each year,” Hejny said in an email.
“I started taking photos of family, mines, construction projects and blasting in the 1980s,” Hejny said. “A couple years back, after an early winter storm, I was driving from our cabin on South Twin Lake to Biwabik, and just east of the Lakeland store I noticed a stunning picture of a red barn surrounded by snow covered trees. I stopped, set up a tripod and started taking photos of the barn. After loading the photos onto a computer, I noted the barn shots were very good. The color of the rustic barn against the cloudy sky and snow-covered white trees created an outstanding photo.”
In 2020, Dyno Nobel elected to dedicate its entire calendar to long time employee Dave Hunsaker and used his photos for each month, Hejny said.
Hejny started his explosives industry career in Biwabik in 1979, going to work for Ireco, which was purchased by Dyno Industries in 1985. “This was the company created by Alfred Nobel,” Hejny said. Nobel was the Swedish inventor who held more than 350 patents, the most famous being dynamite. Several other companieswere owned Dyno Nobel over the years, and it is currently a part of the Australian fertilizer firm Incitec Pivot.
“When I started in 1979, there were eight explosive manufacturers operating on the Iron Range, today there are two,” Hejny said. He and his wife Jane have eight children and six grandchildren. “My youngest daughter Emily will graduate from Virginia High School in the spring,” he said. “After working 42 years in the explosive industry, I will retire in June, 2020. We have lived in Minnesota, Wyoming and Nevada and I have been active in taconite, copper, coal and gold mining.”
The site Dyno Nobel owns in Biwabik was built in 1955 by Dupont. In 1983 five local businessmen purchased the business and named it Minnesota Explosives. In 1987 Minnesota Explosives combined with Ireco Chemical and two years later, the assets of Dow Chemical’s Aurora operation were added to the business. Dyno Nobel purchased the 50 percent of Minnesota Explosives it did not own in 2006 and “we operate today with Dyno Nobel emulsion technology and loading equipment,” Hejny said. He added a note to his email: “Because I enjoy reading Linda Tyssen’s Mesabi Daily News column and her stories of days gone by in Lakeland, I dropped a copy of the calendar with the Lakeland barn photo in the mail to her, as she would enjoy a picture of the countryside she grew up in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.