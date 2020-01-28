PALO — Bakers have made some 400 loaves of Finnish biscuit and 600 loaves of bread to go with the gallons of beef moijakka and pea soup. And there's plenty of other culinary treats as well, including kropsu, or oven pancake. It's Laskiainen time again.
The festival will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2, at the Loon Lake Community Center in Palo south of Aurora.
The festival started in pagan times, and days were long and dark so when springtime approached, there would be a celebration. With Christianity came Lent and the celebration was held on Shrove Tuesday, before people would have to forego the foods forbidden during Lent. The observance of Laskiainen came to be, and in the frozen north of Finland Laskiainen would be a festive observance marked with sliding, dances and festivals.
Finnish immigrants who settled in Palo brought with them the Laskiainen tradition, which is still being held annually after more than 80 years.
Headlining the entertainment will be Monroe Crossing, a band known throughout the United States. Admission to the program at 1:30 p.m. Sunday is just $5, in keeping with the goal of the Laskiainen planners to provide family fun at little or no cost. The only other thing with a charge is the food.
Laskiainen no longer has squeaky cheese because of Departnent of Health food regulations. With the kropsu breakfast workers still serve strawberries and pickled herring along with the regular sausages, juice and eggs.
New moijakka cook is Anna Rooda and cooking the traditional pea soup is Julie Petrusha assisted by Loretta Larson. In addition they now serve air pudding for dessert at the meals, and tacos have been added to the hot dogs and polish. This year they’ve also added the availability of lattes and mochas. There are hundred of loaves of cardamon and other breads baked under the direction of Dorothy Unger.
There will be a tribute to John Radtke, who died unexpectedly last summer and was a backbone of the basketball events.
A longtime volunteer said Laskiainen goes on because of the many excellent volunteers not only Palo but Markham, Makinen, Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, Lakeland and Brimson. "As old ones retire or go to their heavenly rest, new, young ones step in." One expressed hope that it reaches its 100th anniversary.
Saturday activities include the kropsu breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m.; artisans, bakery, museum, fried bread, Old Co-op Theatre 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sleigh and carriage rides, dog sled rides 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; moijakka, noon to 4; youth basketball games 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; old-timers' fasketball 6 p.m.; Laskiainen Lakers game 7:30 p.m.
Sunday features piggies and pancakes 7:30-9:30 a.m.; church service 10 a.m.; artisans, tori, bakery, theatre 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sleith, dog sled rides 10 to 4; pea soup dinner 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; introduction of royal court, 1:15 p.m.; Monroe Crossing 1:30 p.m.
