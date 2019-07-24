Lavato played in city band 64 years ago, now directs it

VIRGINIA — Bill Lavato's love for music began at an early age — he was already playing the trumpet as a youngster in the Virginia City Band and former Eveleth City Band back in 1955. Now 64 years later Lavato is directing the Virginia City Band, and loving it.
The band's last concert of the summer is at 7 p.m. this evening in Olcott Park.
Bill Lavato was born and grew up in West Eveleth and is a product of the Eveleth School music department, he said in an email. "I was fortunate to have Jim Colosimo, a great trumpet player, as mentor, teacher and the person that encouraged me to practice and play solos at an elementary school age." As a result of Colosimo's teaching, Lavato said he received superior ratings in State and District music contests from grades 7-12.
Lavato graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in music "As a member of the UMD band, I was fortunate to have James Murphy as an instructor. 'Murph' had the ability to instill 'music expression' in all of us," Lavato said. Other students of James Murphy who have been members of the Virginia City Band, Lavato said, have been John Vukmanich Sr., longtime Virginia High School band director, Jerry Snyder, who was the Chisholm High School band director; Dave Hydukovich, who followed Lavato at Eveleth-Gilbert and is currently plays in the Virginia City Band, and Dick Carlson, who taught at Mountain Iron and UMD and drives from Duluth to play in the Virginia City Band, as well as many other successful musicians. "We learned that there was a lot more to music than tossing out a pile of notes," Lavato said.
After a short time as the Mountain Iron junior high and elementary band director, Lavato spent 34 years as band director in the Eveleth and Eveleth-Gilbert schools. "The concert and jazz bands at Eveleth and Eveleth-Gilbert consistently won superior ratings at contest," Lavato said. The band also had several successful Florida tours. Lavato was named to the Minnesota Music Educators Hall of Fame in 2003.
He took over as the director of the Virginia City Band when the late Jay Maratta retired. "I co-directed with (the late) Bob Baldrica for several years, and at the end of the season four years ago Bob asked Ryan Freitas to take the co-director job. Bob wanted a young director who would get younger people to play in the band and also attend our six summer concerts. "The band is made up of a few former band directors, high school students and many fine musicians that still enjoy playing band music," he said.
Lavato said he is very proud of playing taps for both the Eveleth VFW Honor Guard and the Virginia Servicemen's Club Honor Guard. "As long as former student Holly Haugen and I are available, there will be a real trumpeter to play taps." He also received the 2015-16 Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award from the Eveleth Elks.
Lavato has been married to Bonnie Peternel Lavato for 54 years. They two children, Dean of Buffalo, Minn., and Jacquie of Eveleth. "Our children have provided us with five beautiful grandchildren," he said. Lavato is a school music representative for Schmitt Music and works out of the downtown Virginia store.
