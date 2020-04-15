Keewatin Taconite will be laying off workers on April 19, according to a letter sent to United Steelworkers Local 2660. The mine is owned by U.S. Steel.
It's the second mine to announce layoffs and an idle this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak and slowed economy in Minnesota and across the nation.
The letter said that all operations people with three years or less will be affected that day. Maintenance employees with three years or less will continue working until the current outage is complete, according to WDIO.
Local 2660 leaders continue to negotiate a layoff minimization plan daily with the company. The tentative plan is to have the plant shutdown by the end of May, according to the letter.
Keetac reopened in 2017 after a nearly 20-month idle period. It employed 412 people at the time, but U.S. Steel in November 2019 announced job cuts at the plant and Minntac in Mountain Iron.
U.S. Steel also owns Minntac, the region's largest mine. Union leaders said they have not been notified of any layoffs there yet.
Northshore Mining, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is being temporarily idled this week. About 470 of its employees are being laid off.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
