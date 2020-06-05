1 injured in ATV crash; bomb squad responds for suspicious item in Side Lake

ORR — A Brooklyn Park, Minn., man, 61, was injured Friday when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving rolled over at County Road 180 and Forest Road 203 in rural Orr, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The ATV drove off the road around 3:30 p.m. and rolled down a 30-foot embankment.
The male driver was partially ejected from the ATV and sustained non-life threatening head injuries. The 60-year-old female passenger, also from Brooklyn Park, was not injured. Neither were wearing helmets.
The man was transported by Orr Ambulance to the Cook Hospital for treatment.
The names of the involved parties are being withheld at this time.
The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
SIDE LAKE — Around 11 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7600 block of McCarthy Beach Road in Side Lake for the report of a suspicious item found near a fire pit in the McCarthy Beach State Park, a news release said.
Deputies responded and determined the item was suspicious in nature and cordoned off the area with assistance from McCarthy Beach State Park Rangers and the French Township Fire Department.
The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determine the item was not an explosive device and there was no threat to public safety.
