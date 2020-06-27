2 injured in 4-car accident Friday

A man and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday in a four-vehicle accident on Highway 169 and Pike Road around 1 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Three vehicles were northbound when stopping for a flagger in a construction zone.

A 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Brian John Odonnell, 52, of Iron struck a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Nicholas Joseph Freetly, 28 of Iron. The Focus was then pushed into the back of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Joann Kathleen Holweger, 57, of Virginia.

The Impala was subsequently pushed into the 2010 Sierra driven by Tyrel Philip Hebl, 38, of Virginia.

Freetly and his passenger Danielle M. Strle, 27, of Virginia received non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to the State Patrol incident report.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia EMS assisted at the scene.

Pedestrian hit by car, injured

GREAT SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A Chevrolet Cobalt was eastbound Thursday around 11 a.m. on Highway 169 at mile post 353 in Great Scott Township when it lost control and struck a pedestrian while entering the right ditch, the State Patrol reported.

Pedestrian Leslie Ann Nilsson, 62, of Buhl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Driver Cody Jay Onraet, 29, of Aurora and his passenger were not injured.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and the Chisholm Police Department assisted at the scene.

