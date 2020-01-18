ELY — It’s been 20 years since the widely popular, award-winning children’s book, “A Quiltmaker’s Gift,” was published, featuring page after page of fanciful watercolor illustrations by Ely resident Gail de Marcken.
The artist never imagined the story would one day be acted out on stage. Or, she said recently, that “a community volunteer would be attempting to sew my green-and-gold, peacock-feather-adorned puffy hats for a musical.”
But the storybook she illustrated, was, in fact, turned into a musical, developed by the Phoenix Theater in Arizona. It also generated two quilting books containing directions for making the patterns de Marcken had drawn. And, the book, authored by Jeff Brumbeau, spawned a sequel, “The Quiltmaker’s Journey.”
With all the success from the book and the subsequent play, which has been performed throughout the country, the one thing de Marcken really wanted was a showing in Ely, where she spent summers while in the Peace Corps and now lives full time.
Her wish has come true.
“The Quiltmaker’s Gift” will not only be presented in Ely, but it will be the first production at the historic State Theater since its recent renovation.
The performances, however — set for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 — are only one piece, you might say, of the entire patchwork.
De Marcken said she can’t imagine the play “without quilts everywhere,” explained Muffin Nelson, co-chairwoman of the production with Karen McManus.
And, indeed, there will be all sorts of quilting- and book-related events, for all ages, stitched together to celebrate “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” presentations in Ely, including a quilt show, quilting classes, and the reading of the book by costumed characters at the elementary school.
“It’s so rewarding the extent that the entire community has become involved in this and is galvanizing around it,” Nelson said.
There have been so many pre-sales of tickets (available online and in Ely at Art & Soul Gallery, 427 E. Sheridan St.) that the evening performance on Jan. 25 was recently added, she said. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for pre-school and K-12 students.
The play is one hour and one-act, meaning “there is never a big set change,” and the actors change costumes within the show, Nelson noted. De Marcken also created the posters for the Ely performances, even incorporating a depiction of the historic State Theater’s Art Deco marquee.
o
Nelson said after considering bringing the play, created in 2003, to Ely for the past decade, the timing was right with the renovation of the theater, built in 1936 and recently restored by a family who specializes in historic preservation and redevelopment.
“We formed a small group I call ‘FOGGERS’ — for ‘Friends of Gail’ — to make it happen” after learning the theater would be complete in December, she said.
A nonprofit board was created to run the theater and bring live productions as well as movies to the historic venue. “We proposed to the board that ‘Gift’ be the inaugural theatrical production, and it was accepted in late September.”
“A Quiltmaker’s Gift,” which celebrates its 20th publication anniversary this year and won the Book Sense Book of the Year Award in 2000 for best children’s picture book, tells the story of a quiltmaker who helps a greedy king learn the secret of true happiness.
The quiltmaker, who lives on a mountain, gives her quilts to villagers in need and refuses to sell her quilts to anyone, even the king. She only agrees to make him a quilt, one square at a time, as he gives away all of his possessions.
Nelson said de Marcken told her a children’s book is considered a success if it sells 10,000 copies. “A Quiltmaker’s Gift,” originally published in Duluth by Pfeiffer-Hamilton and later sold to Scholastic, has sold more than 735,000 copies worldwide and has been translated into Chinese, Korean, Greek and German.
De Marcken has illustrated 10 books, including “Born To Pull,” by the late Bob Cary of Ely.
When she illustrated “A Quiltmaker’s Gift,” de Marcken was living in Latvia with her husband, whose career with the Peace Corps took them all over the world. She has traveled to see many of the stage productions of the play, Nelson said.
Nelson added that the “group of friends” had to scramble to submit applications, via its fiscal agent, the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra, to get donations, and “we got every grant.”
Any money remaining post-production will be donated to the State Theater, she said.
More than 50 volunteers have joined the “wonderful community effort” during past few months, said Pat Bieber, volunteer coordinator. “We have wonderful people in the community who have stepped up to support this great event.”
Local quiltmaker Dorothy Sand donated two quilts for a drawing to assist in funding the production. She also helped to complete the play’s “king’s quilt.” Additionally, The Watercolor Club volunteered to create set designs.
Nelson added that “a quilt is an ultimate gift,” providing warmth and beauty “at the same time.”
And the play and the “components” surrounding it are “introducing a whole new generation” to quilting, she said.
“We are excited about the play and all the connections to Ely traditions,” Nelson added. Area quilters “have helped propel this.”
o
To commemorate the Ely production of “A Quiltmaker’s Gift,” here are some of the additional components and events taking place:
• The Ely Folk School, across the street from the State Theater, will host a free quilt show featuring The Ely Heart of the Woods Quilt Guild. It will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 23-26.
• Also on display will be the prize-winning quilt of Cook resident Linda Bergerson, who won $10,000 and a sewing machine in a nationwide contest by Benartex Fabrics, which created a line based on illustrations in “The Quiltmaker’s Gift.”
• EFS will host watercolor notecards and mini-quilt wall hanging classes Monday, and Sue Covey, owner of the Quilted Cabin Shop in Cook, will offer a quilting class from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the EFS.
• Ely Community Resource is sending “Reading Pals” dressed as the quiltmaker from the book to read and discuss “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” in Ely classrooms and to make bookmarks from a the Benartex fabric line. Each classroom will be given a copy of the book donated by the Ely Kiwanis Club.
• Elementary students will attend a dress rehearsal of the play Jan. 23.
• Ely Memorial High School art students will get a taste of the important mathematical component of quilts by creating quilt squares relevant to life in Ely to be fashioned into a quilt for display.
• The Ely Public Library will host special displays, storytime and activities corresponding to the book.
• De Marcken and author Jeff Brumbeau, who is traveling to Ely from Chicago, will offer presentations at local organizations and classrooms to share their experience with the publishing, illustrating and quilting processes.
