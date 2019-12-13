A to Zåäö: Playing with History at the American Swedish Institute is a book for all ages

“A to Zåäö: Playing with History at the American Swedish Institute” is a picture book and non-fiction hybrid by Nate Christopherson and Tara Sweeney. The book is published by the University of Minnesota Press, has a retail price of $24.95 for hardcover and ISBN of 978-1-5179-0788-4.
Following the style of a common A to Z picture book, this mother-son author-illustrator duo has found a unique way to bring the Swedish alphabet to life by highlighting artifacts from the American Swedish Institute in vivid paintings and playful sketches.
Each set of pages open to a new linguistic and artistic experience. For each letter of the Swedish alphabet, a Swedish word or phrase starting with that letter is introduced in the upper corner of the left page. An artifact from the American Swedish Institute fills the two pages in a colorful painting. Drawn in black and white on top of the painting are an increasing number of characters which play with the artifact and phrase.
For example, for the letter U, the Swedish word “utforska” and English translation “explore” appear on each page with a painting of a model of the ship Vasa with sketched characters exploring the sunken ship.
In the back of the book, there is a description of each artifact written by collections manager Inga Theissen. In the section for U, the history of the Vasa is briefly described.
The Vasa was built on the order of the king of Sweden, Gustavus Adolphus of the House of Vasa. It sunk in the Stockholm harbor. A model of the ship is on display at the museum.
On the next page, a side note is pulled out with information on the next ruler, daughter of Gustavus Adolphus, Queen Christina.
This was the first time I had heard of Queen Christina and the description really piqued my interest. I was especially drawn to the last sentence of the section, “She is remembered for her patronage of the arts, devotion to knowledge, and willingness to disrupt convention in favor of an authentic self.”
Now, I have no Swedish ancestry and have never been particularly interested in looking into Sweden, but this book pulled me. There were several highlighted artifacts that were recognizable to me, like the Dala horse which appears on the cover, of which I was glad to learn the history. Then, there were totally new topics, like Queen Christina, that I allowed to drag me down the rabbit hole of history and research.
I enjoyed the trip into Swedish immigrant culture this book facilitated. Iron Rangers have all heard stories like that of Margaret Danielson and her children who at the turn of the century arrived in Dalbo, Minn. This books writes and illustrates that story, and gives a face to the names of Margaret, Arvid, Walfred, Anna and Thure through both the family picture and character drawings.
“A to Zåäö: Playing with History at the American Swedish Institute” is a book for all ages. The colorful paintings will catch the interest of a small child while the adventure of the smaller characters will hold the interest of older children and parents. The historical section, at the end, is sure to spark the interest of any history buff.
This would make a great book for the whole family to read together, this holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.