ANTI-BULLYING MESSAGE: “LOVE CHANGES IT ALL’’

Jeff Veley, above, uses comedy mixed with fast-paced story telling to bring an anti-bullying message home for Mesabi East students Wednesday. Veley, who has more than a dozen years in the mental health field working with youth, teaches students how to build up their own social and emotional resilience and develop skills to help adress their own social problems with his program, “Love Changes it All.” Mesabi East School Social Worker Dean Edstrom said the school invited Veley to meet with students and staff because of Veley’s clear and simple concept of “Don’t get upset and treat them like a friend.” Edstrom went on to say that learning skills to fend off social aggression is something that students need to learn so that they are empowered to end the aggression themselves. The Mesabi East district is moving into the educational realm of social emotional learning and the district is working hard to foster a climate where every student is and feels as equally important as their peers.
MARK SAUER
