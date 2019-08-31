At HCC, fresh faces bringing high hopes

Editor’s Note: The following is the first of five articles from a new HDT series set to run every Sunday in September exploring education systems in northeastern Minnesota.
o
Hibbing Community College, a public two-year institution, sits off Highway 169, with a backdrop of the town race track. The school was established here in 1996 — after the blending of HCC and Range Technical College — and on a recent Friday morning, one of the first weeks of the fall semester, administrators were promoting their longstanding mission of offering a multi-prong approach to education.
A projected 1,470 students are expected to enter the newly renovated south entrance of the building here to receive warm welcomings from bookstore staff to their left, the option of Caribou Coffee in the lounge and study area directly in the centerline and a student services welcoming center to the right.
Making his way down the north hallway, Aaron Reini, a part-time English instructor and minister turned HCC’s latest interim provost, paused in front of modern artwork beside cascading windows offering a view of green trees before the Beltline.
“Two years ago, students were greeted by a long, dark hallway that I’d say was the least inviting entrance I could imagine,” Reini said. “This is now the heart of campus.”
In the background, students carried backpacks and walked in small groups or sat down in the red or black contemporary-styled chairs. Some scanned through large text books. Others sipped their coffees, adjusted the music on their headphones and scrolled through their newly determined class schedules.
Hibbing has one of the oldest two-year colleges in the U.S. In 1916, a bit more than two decades after being founded, the town welcomed 11 students to the first and only course offered at the school in North Hibbing.
It was a prosperous time on the Mesabi Iron Range. Carl Wickman and Andrew Anderson had just started the bus line which would become Greyhound Lines and the city’s population hit 20,000 residents, as mines such as the Mahoning, Hull, Sellers and Burt put newcomers to work. Between 1919 and 1921, negotiations between the Oliver Mining Company and North Hibbing resulted in the relocation of roughly 200 structures to the current spot on the western most parts of the St. Louis County.
A historical mirror, HCC changed locations three times from North Hibbing to the top floor of Hibbing High School and then to its current location at 1515 E. 25th Street. Over time, the school has also switched up its educational focuses. In 1962, staff established the Hibbing Area Vocational Institute aimed at high school graduates and miners caught up in the booms and busts on the Iron Range. That institute merged with its Eveleth-based sister campus in 1992 to form the Range Technical College, which merged with HCC four years later. The two came together to create a campus that stretches nearly one-third of a mile in Hibbing.
Today, administrators operate as part of the Northeast Minnesota Higher Education District (NHED), a group of two-year schools in the Arrowhead Region to best serve the demands of local residents and employers.
Born in The Town That Moved, Reini graduated from Hibbing High School in 2002. At one time he studied under then HHS honors geometry teacher Michael Raich, who would become his predecessor as HCC provost. Reini went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in creative and professional writing from Bemidji State University and a master’s degree in English from BSU in 2008. He taught English at HCC for eight years and then served as the academic dean for two more. Meanwhile, he also worked part time for Abundant Life Church and managed to get his ministry license.
In his office and sporting black-framed glasses, a freshly trimmed beard, navy jacket with a red-and-blue tie and khaki pants, the 35-year-old Reini explained how Raich recently became the interim president of NHED after Bill Maki was named to a two-year interim appointment as Minnesota’s State Colleges and Universities vice chancellor for finance and facilities. That changeup made it possible for him to get promoted this summer from being the dean of academics to his current role as interim provost.
And that shift of powers opened the doors for Jessalyn Sabin, a 30-year-old Side Lake native with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in integrated biosciences, both from the University of Minnesota Duluth, to move from being a biology instructor at HCC to her new role as interim of dean of academics. Dressed in a sharp summer suit, she described how she continues to pursue a doctor of education in leadership and administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Reini and Sabin are in good spirits after a ribbon cutting on an $11 million renovation project in late-July. The project was funded through state bonding and included a redesign of the student services facilities, library, student academic and lounge spaces and a welcome area. Together, the duo sit at the helm of a school aiming to provide “a stepping stone to a better life,” Reini said.
The jobs market in northeast Minnesota has reached an inflection point: there are now more openings than there are workers. Earlier this year, the state reported generally low unemployment rates in the Arrowhead Region; however, there has also been a steady decrease in population here over the past decade.
The overall decline has been attributed to the region having a much older population than the rest of the state. About 20.4 percent of the residents in the region were aged 65 and over in 2017, compared to 15.4 percent statewide.
Hibbing is not alone in suffering a drop in enrollment. It is being reported from community colleges across the nation. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center recently released a study showing a 3.4 percent decrease in students this year. Following the trend, Reini projected 1,470 students for the 2019-2020 academic year, a drop from the 1,572 headcount in 2018-19 and 1,766 in 2017-18.
Like any other institution, the drop in students has impacted HCC’s funding, but administrators have worked hard to balance the budget. Reini reported a budget of $11 million budget for 2018-19, with $200,000 in the black.
“With a decade-long decline in enrollment, we have an increasingly tight budget,” Reini said. “But for the last several years, we have not finished in the red thanks to the stewardship of the previous leadership.”
In an effort to recruit and retain the existing college-aged population, the school is promoting its low-cost tuition of $181.70 per credit for residents and $222.28 for non-residents, the figures found on the HCC website.
“We have the fifth lowest tuition of all colleges and universities in the state,” Reini said.
And to keep balancing the budget and counteract the dip in enrollment, HCC administrators have been “looking to reach out to local industries and businesses and working with our sisters college to use resources intelligently,” said Sabin, who described how the school staff is working with NDHED members namely Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Vermilion Community College and Rainy Community College.
HCC offers areas of study and departments, including computer and IT, law enforcement, culinary, geography and geographic information systems and, of course, the traditional liberal arts classes such as Biology, English, Music, Philosophy, Physics and Sociology.
In reaching out to local businesses, Reini has received calls from area mining companies interested in the school’s trade and industry departments offering certificates or diplomas for students wanting to become automotive technicians, diesel mechanics, electrical maintenance workers, heating and cooling technicians, industrial systems techs and professional truck drivers. Area healthcare providers are interested in students going through various programs to become dental assistants, medical coders and scribers, medical lab technicians and nurses.
One of the goals is to provide skilled workers to a region suffering from “a shortage of workers,” Sabin said. “There are 68 students in the nursing program this semester, the largest incoming class.”
In the library, Reini and Sabin say hello to a group of five female students are studying for a course in the dental assistant program. The students hail from Hibbing and Virginia and one says she comes from Michigan.
After an exchange of greetings, the duo walked back into the hallway and soak in the scene of a brand new semester, new beginnings: “We’re hoping to be the springboard for people wanting to further their education and be part of the community,” Sabin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.