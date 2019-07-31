DULUTH — The drowning victim from a Saturday incident in Duluth has been identified, according to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
James Autero Leavell, 46, of Duluth was identified as the man who drowned on Saturday after trespassing onto CN Property near the Ore Docks.
Saturday afternoon, around 2:15 p.m., emergency workers responded to reports of a man, who was exhibiting odd behavior in that area.
When emergency workers arrived, the man entered the water, went under and never resurfaced. Life saving efforts were performed. He was transported by Mayo Ambulance to a Duluth area hospital where he ultimately died.
The man was estimated to be around 45 years old, at the time, and his identification was unknown. He was later identified as Leavell and his next of kin have been notified.
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, The Duluth Police Department, The Duluth Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Minnesota DNR, and U.S. Coast Guard.
