Better garbage bags are back

GILBERT — The old, better-quality Gilbert orange garbage bags are back, as the City Council voted at its Tuesday meeting to fix the problem with the less-than-quality bags the previous council had ordered.
The previous council had opted to go with another supplier, Waste Zero, as a cost-saving measure. However, the Waste Zero orange bags were found to be inferior to the bags that had been supplied by Range Paper in Virginia.
To rectify the situation, Waste Zero offered the city a $21,000 refund, or that they would replace the bags. The council decided to order bags from Range Paper instead.
In other business Omar St. Lawrence was named to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority. St. Lawrence resides at Broadview Manor, and an HRA stipulation is that at least one member be from an HRA facility.
Mary Jo Primozich was appointed to the police commission, replacing Joe Skofich, who resigned, and the cemetery board was increased from four to five members.
Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. expressed concern that city residents must make sure their rain water run-off and their wastewater are not combined. “Otherwise the wastewater treatment plant would never be big enough,” he said.
There also is a problem with a chemical that has entered the sewer and “messes up the sewer process,” Oberstar said. Operations director Sam Lautigar said a chemical has been killing the organisms necessary for breaking down the sewage.
